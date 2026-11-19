Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki’s new movie led to an awkward dinner. Meester, 40, and Padalecki, 44, are starring in the Christmas romantic comedy “Guarding Stars.” The Netflix feature is based on the 2022 novel “The Bodyguard.” Padalecki and Meester’s romantic pairing is a welcome sight for The CW fans, as both actors were mainstays during the network’s peak.

Padalecki starred in “Supernatural” for 15 seasons, while Meester was a lead in “Gossip Girl” for five. Their onscreen romance has already delighted fans worldwide, with the film receiving millions of views on social media. However, that didn’t mean it was all smooth sailing.

In an interview with Collider, Padalecki opened up about how things went down with both actors’ spouses. According to the “Supernatural” star, there was a dinner where their kissing scene was an elephant in the room.

Jared Padalecki And Leighton Meester’s Kissing Scene Was ‘Comfortable’ Despite Some Awkwardness

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Jared Padalecki talked to Collider about filming “Guarding Stars.” The 44-year-old is returning to live-action film after a whopping gap of 17 years. Padalecki was last seen in 2009’s “Friday the 13th.” The actor’s last film credit was 2015’s “Phantom Boy” in a voice role.

Padalecki is paired with Leighton Meester for the Netflix romantic comedy, which sees the latter play his bodyguard. As expected with the rom-com genre, it naturally leads to a real romance between their characters. Equally expected is the fact that their characters end up locking lips.

The “Supernatural” star revealed that both co-stars’ families went for dinner while filming. During that night, everyone was very well aware that Padalecki and Meester would be kissing soon. According to the 44-year-old, though, they made through it by reminding themselves that it was just part of the job.

“She and her husband [Adam Brody] and me and my wife went out to dinner with their kids, and it was very like, ‘Okay, we know we’re doing a job. We’re going to be kissing on camera…’ Maybe. Maybe not. Spoiler alert. But it was very comfortable,” Padalecki revealed to Collider. “The four of us are all actors, and so we get it. I sat across from her husband, and she’s sitting across from my wife… it was like, ‘Okay, cool. We all feel safe. We all know this is our job. We’re going to do our best and try to serve the characters.’”

Jared Padalecki’s Daughter Hates Watching Her Father Kiss Anyone Other Than Her Mother

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Jared Padalecki has been married to Genevieve Padalecki (née Cortese), 45, since 2010. The two first met when Genevieve was cast in a recurring role in “Supernatural” in 2008. Their characters’ onscreen romance blossomed into a real one, with the pair tying the knot two years later.

Jared and Genevieve are parents of Thomas Colton Padalecki, 14, Austin “Shep” Shepherd Padalecki, 12, and Odette Elliott Padalecki, 9.

According to Jared, his daughter can’t stand watching him kiss any woman apart from Genevieve. The actor revealed that Odette has started to watch some of his previous acting roles and objected to his romantic scenes.

“She doesn’t like when Dad kisses other people that aren’t Mom. I’m not kidding,” Padalecki said with a laugh. “She’s like, ‘Why is he kissing that girl?’ Whether it’s Supernatural or Walker or Gilmore Girls.”