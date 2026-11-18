Robert Pattinson‘s James Bond casting may now look like an obvious choice, but Jeff Bezos says the actor’s fame initially worked against him during the secretive search for the next 007.

The Amazon founder and executive chairman revealed that he was “heavily involved” in the casting process, which began with a large group of contenders before being narrowed down to five finalists who underwent elaborate screen tests.

Despite Pattinson’s eventual success, Bezos admitted that the team initially wondered whether the franchise should choose someone less famous. That concern disappeared once they saw him perform as Bond.

Robert Pattinson’s Fame Initially Worked Against Him

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 11: Robert Pattinson attends A Special London Q&A For “The Odyssey,” Moderated By Edith Bowman on November 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Bezos discussed the casting process during Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event, revealing that Pattinson was not necessarily viewed as the obvious choice from the start.

According to Variety, Bezos said the team was initially “slightly biased” against Pattinson because he was already so famous.

“We thought we should have someone a little more unknown,” Bezos explained.

The concern stemmed from the idea that Bond has traditionally been a star-making role, while Pattinson was already one of the best-known actors among those being considered.

Pattinson, 40, already has an extensive résumé that includes “Twilight,” “The Batman,” “Tenet,” “The Lighthouse” and “Mickey 17.” However, Bezos said those reservations quickly faded once Pattinson stepped in front of the camera.

Five Finalists Faced Old-School Screen Tests

Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting process was more extensive than simply reviewing past performances. Bezos said Amazon MGM started with a large pool of actors before reducing the field to five finalists.

“We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists,” he said, according to Screen Daily.

Those tests included full costumes, sets and other actors, with each finalist performing three separate scenes. Bezos said the group then spent several hours reviewing the footage before reaching its final decision on Friday, Nov. 13, just three days before Pattinson was publicly announced as the next Bond.

Although Bezos did not identify the other finalists, media reports have linked Josh O’Connor, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner to the final group. Variety previously confirmed that Pattinson and Hoult had screen-tested, while Turner, O’Connor and Lowden had also been widely reported as leading contenders.

Pattinson’s Performance Made The Choice ‘Obvious’

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 17: In this photo/video illustration, UK newspaper front pages display headline that Robert Pattinson will play James Bond on November 17, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Getty Images)

Whatever doubts existed about Pattinson’s level of fame apparently did not survive the screen tests. Bezos said all five finalists were impressive but described Pattinson as having something that immediately separated him from the rest.

“There was something special about Rob and his performance,” Bezos said. He added that the response was effectively unanimous, with director Denis Villeneuve and the rest of the group quickly gravitating toward Pattinson.

“In the screen tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond,” Bezos said. Villeneuve expressed a similar view when Amazon MGM officially announced Pattinson’s casting on Nov. 16.

In the official announcement, the filmmaker said Pattinson has “the timeless soul of 007” while bringing “a spirit that is completely new” to the character.

Pattinson also called being entrusted with the role “the honour of a lifetime” and said becoming Bond was a “dream come true.”

A New James Bond Era Begins Under Amazon MGM

Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the official film series, succeeding Daniel Craig, whose five-film run ended with 2021’s “No Time to Die.” His first Bond movie will also mark a significant change behind the scenes.

The still-untitled film will be the first installment made under Amazon MGM Studios’ creative control of the franchise following the 2025 joint venture with longtime Bond custodians Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The pair remain co-owners of the franchise, while Amazon MGM gained creative control after the transaction closed.

Villeneuve will direct from a screenplay by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce. Tanya Lapointe is executive producing.

EntertainmentNow previously reported on Pattinson’s reaction to landing the role, including his gratitude to Villeneuve and the production team.

For Bezos, however, the story behind Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting comes down to what happened during those closely guarded screen tests. His celebrity may initially have counted against him, but once the finalists were put through the full Bond treatment, Bezos says the choice became obvious.