With Robert Pattinson stepping into the iconic role of James Bond, attention is already shifting toward the actress who could join him in the next installment of the long-running spy franchise.

The 40-year-old “Batman” star was named the next 007 on Nov. 16, after a lengthy casting search that reportedly included Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor. Pattinson will take over the role from Daniel Craig, who portrayed the British secret agent for 15 years before making his final appearance in 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

Now, with director Denis Villeneuve attached to the upcoming installment, fans are speculating about who could become the franchise’s next leading lady. From established Hollywood stars to rising talents making their mark in action and thriller films, several actresses have already emerged as popular contenders.

While no official casting announcement has been made, names including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Sydney Sweeney, and Lupita Nyong’o have entered the conversation. Given the franchise’s history of memorable female characters, the next casting decision could be as anticipated as Pattinson’s announcement.

The Hollywood A-listers Fans Want to See in the Bond Franchise

Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Margot Robbie are among the actresses generating casting speculation.

Sydney Sweeney has already received some notable support for the potential role, including an endorsement from former Bond girl Trina Parks, who starred alongside Sean Connery in 1971’s “Diamonds Are Forever.”

Getty Sydney Sweeney attends the premiere of “The Housemaid” in Hollywood, California.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Parks praised the “Euphoria” actress for her acting range, confidence and classic Hollywood appeal. She also highlighted Sweeney’s ownership of her sexual identity, describing her as a talented actress with the style and poise suited to the franchise.

Filmmaker Paul Feig also threw his support behind Sweeney in April, telling The Sun that he would rather see her become the next Bond herself than simply play a Bond girl. The actress has certainly become one of the more talked-about names in the casting conversation.



Zendaya could be another interesting addition to the franchise, especially considering her growing on-screen connection with Pattinson.

Getty Zendaya attends Universal Pictures Presents A Special Screening Of “The Odyssey” in Los Angeles, California.

The two actors have already shared the screen in multiple projects, including A24’s “The Drama” and Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.” They are also set to reunite in Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune: Part Three,” scheduled to arrive in December.

With experience across drama, action, and science fiction, Zendaya has established herself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile young performers. Her existing professional relationship with both Pattinson and Villeneuve also makes her an intriguing name in the ongoing speculation.

Florence Pugh has also entered the conversation, although the actress has previously expressed interest in taking on a different role within the Bond universe.

Following Pattinson’s casting announcement, Pugh revealed that she had texted Villeneuve. The “Little Women” star, however, has suggested that she would rather play a Bond villain than the franchise’s traditional female lead.

Getty Florence Pugh attends ELLE Women in Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California.

Given her performances in films such as “Black Widow,” “Oppenheimer” and “Dune: Part Two,” Pugh has demonstrated an ability to take on complex characters across several genres. A villainous role could offer an opportunity to bring a different kind of intensity to the franchise.

Margot Robbie is another actress frequently mentioned by fans when discussing potential Bond casting.

The Australian actress has previously been linked to the franchise, including speculation surrounding the 2021 installment, “No Time to Die,” which was also referred to as “Bond 25” during production.

Getty Margot Robbie attends the “Wuthering Heights” Australian Premiere in Sydney, Australia.

Best known for her performances in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Suicide Squad” and “Barbie,” Robbie has built a career playing characters with distinct personalities and commanding screen presence. Her experience in action films, particularly as Harley Quinn, also makes her a compelling possibility.

Rising Stars and Actresses With Action Experience Are Also in the Conversation

Margaret Qualley could bring a different kind of energy to the franchise. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress has continued to expand her filmography, taking on roles that highlight her ability to portray complicated and unpredictable characters.

In the 2026 dark comedy thriller “How to Make a Killing,” Qualley starred opposite Glen Powell as Julia Steinway, a manipulative former acquaintance of Powell’s character, Becket Redfellow. Her character’s seductive personality and willingness to go to extreme lengths make her an interesting contender for a franchise known for its dangerous and unpredictable characters.

Getty Margaret Qualley attends ‘Love Of Your Life’ Premiere in New York City.



Anya Taylor-Joy has already established herself as a recognizable name in action and psychological thrillers. Her credits include “Split,” “The Menu,” “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” and “Dune: Part Two.”

The actress is also set to appear alongside Pattinson in “Dune: Part Three,” giving her another connection to the upcoming Bond director. With her experience playing characters who balance vulnerability, intelligence, and intensity, Taylor-Joy could bring a distinctive presence to the franchise.

Getty Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala, in Los Angeles, California.

Jung Ho-yeon has emerged as another international name in the casting conversation. The South Korean actress and model gained worldwide recognition for her breakout performance as Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix’s “Squid Game.”

Her name gained additional attention after Vogue included her on a list of 45 actors who could be suited for the next generation of Bond girls. Several South Korean publications have also highlighted the possibility of her becoming the first Korean actress to take on the role.

Getty Jung Ho-yeon departs the “Hope” screening at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Beyond “Squid Game,” Ho-yeon appeared in the 2026 action film “Hope,” further expanding her acting résumé. Her international recognition and growing presence in film make her an interesting possibility for a franchise that continues to attract audiences worldwide.

Sophie Turner is no stranger to major franchises, having spent years portraying Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and a younger Jean Grey in the “X-Men” films.

The actress has also continued exploring action-oriented roles and is preparing to take on another iconic character as Lara Croft in the upcoming “Tomb Raider” project.

Interestingly, Turner has already had a Bond girl moment of her own. She dressed up as a Bond girl for her former husband Joe Jonas’ 30th birthday party, which featured a James Bond theme. Whether that costume choice turns out to be an accidental preview of her future remains to be seen.

Getty Sophie Turner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.



Lupita Nyong’o is another actress whose name carries an existing connection to the franchise. According to a previous Deadline report, the Academy Award-winning actress was considered for a role in the 2021 film “No Time to Die,” starring Daniel Craig. However, she ultimately passed on the opportunity because of scheduling conflicts.

Nyong’o is widely recognized for her performances as Nakia in “Black Panther” and Adelaide Wilson in Jordan Peele’s “Us.” She is also set to appear alongside Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”

Getty Lupita Nyong’o attends the WSJ. Magazine 2026 Innovator Awards in New York City.

With previous consideration for the franchise and an established résumé spanning action, drama, and psychological horror, Nyong’o could be a particularly exciting choice.

Inde Navarrette is among the newer names gaining attention. The actress reportedly made a significant impression with her breakout performance in the 2026 thriller “Obsession” and has since joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Rogue in the “X-Men” franchise.

Getty Inde Navarrette attends the 17th Governors Awards in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2026.

When asked about the possibility of joining the Bond universe during Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Nov. 16, Navarrette made her interest clear.

“Oh, give me a gun!” she told Extra.

Her response quickly added to the casting conversation, and her experience with action-oriented projects could make her a name worth watching as the franchise moves forward.

With Pattinson officially stepping into the role of 007, the search for his leading lady is shaping up to be another major Hollywood conversation. Whether the franchise chooses an established A-lister, an emerging talent, or an actress with previous ties to the Bond universe, expectations will undoubtedly be high.

For now, the contenders remain speculation, and audiences will have to wait for an official announcement to find out who will join the next chapter of the James Bond franchise.