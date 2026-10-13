Daniel Craig Looks Different From His ‘Bond’ Days as He Transforms for ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

Daniel Craig is beloved for his portrayal of the iconic character, James Bond, in five films. However, he has slightly transformed his appearance for his latest role in Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew.”

Daniel Craig’s Transformation for ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

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“Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew” will be released on February 12, 2027, and on Netflix on April 2, 2027. But the first trailer was shared on October 13, and there is already a lot to get excited about. Adapted from C.S. Lewis’ “Chronicles of Narnia” children’s book series, it stars Craig, Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep, Emma Mackey, and Denise Gough.

Craig plays Andrew Ketterley, and the trailer begins with him saying, “Sometimes one story is the beginning to all others.” Digory Kirke, played by David McKenna, wonders if his uncle is “mad,” and Craig later gives Kirk and Polly Plummer, played by Beatrice Campbell, a magic ring, declaring “I am a magician” and urging them to see for themselves that magic is real. They are transported to the magical world of Narnia, and it only gets better from here.

Craig’s appearance is also noteworthy. Whereas Bond is always polished and put together, this time, Craig appears disheveled, with a full head of gray hair.

Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” also features in the trailer, and the entire first look is a brilliant watch. “I talked to them about a lot of the themes of the film. They saw the heart and the story and the drama in it,” Gerwig said, The Rolling Stone reports. She continued, “It’s an epic song. It’s about the two paths of good and evil … It is a spiritual quest and a spiritual journey. So to me, this was a song that made sense to introduce the film to the world.”

Fans React to First Look at ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

The film is highly anticipated, and in the three hours it has been available on YouTube, fans have already flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts. “This feels like remembering a dream I haven’t had yet,” a comment reads. “This looks like a real creative gamble, and I’m all for it,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “I loved the magician’s nephew! It was my favorite book, next to the lion, witch, and the wardrobe, of the Narnia series,” “The colours! Actual colours! And the music too… This looks stunning,” and “That last shot gave me goosebumps. I’m really looking forward to this. A Magician’s Nephew adaptation is long overdue.”

Director Greta Gerwig Discusses ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

Gerwig also discussed the upcoming film with moderator Stephen Colbert at a Netflix-hosted event at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square. She echoed her comments about “Stairway to Heaven,” saying, “It’s an epic song, and narratively, about a spiritual journey, a path of fake idols and wrong roads you can go down. It made sense to introduce the world,” Variety reports. She continued, “I was so moved that they allowed me to use this song. They saw the heart and story of the film.”

At the event, Gerwig shared her excitement for the series, “I don’t remember a time I didn’t know the books,” she said. “I wouldn’t be who I am without these books.” She also spoke about becoming involved with Netflix, and how she approached the streaming giant’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “I made a beeline for Ted Sarandos at a cocktail party and said, ‘I really think you should start with ‘The Magician’s Nephew,’” she recalled. “About 20 minutes later he said, ‘Do you want to write it?’ At that point, I had only made ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women.’ I hadn’t done ‘ ’ yet.”

Gerwig shared her hopes for the film, revealing how she wants it to make audiences feel. “I hope they laugh; I hope they cry; I hope they feel like they’ve been on an adventure,” Gerwig said. “I hope when they leave the theater, they want to make something, a song or a cake or a song or a painting. Making something is an act of hope.”