Jennifer Lopez has developed a different perspective on love after years of navigating relationships in the public eye.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The JLo Show” at Paramount Studios on November 19, the singer opened up to People about the relationship advice she’s passing down to her children.

As her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, experience a new chapter of their lives in college, Lopez hopes they’ll prioritize understanding themselves before pursuing romantic relationships.

The actress has also applied those lessons to her own life.

Getty

Jennifer Lopez Emphasizes the Importance of Self-Awareness Before Dating

Rather than encouraging her children to search for specific qualities in a potential partner, Lopez wants them to recognize their own emotional needs first.

“You have to understand yourself,” Lopez told People.

The “Marry Me” actress believes that recognizing how past experiences influence present-day emotional needs is an important part of preparing for a relationship.

For Lopez, that also means developing the ability to find comfort within yourself rather than expecting a romantic partner to provide it.

“Don’t look for somebody else to kind of fix those parts of you,” she explained.

Her advice places an emphasis on emotional independence rather than avoiding romantic connections altogether. The distinction is especially relevant as her children begin navigating adulthood and making decisions about their own relationships.

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on What She Previously Searched for in Relationships

Lopez’s advice follows her November 17 appearance on the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, where she reflected on her previous marriages and the emotional challenges that accompanied her rise to fame.

According to People, the singer recognized that she had often turned to romantic relationships in search of stability.

Despite having a successful entertainment career and regularly being surrounded by people, Lopez explained that fame could still feel isolating.

She wanted to experience companionship with someone who enjoyed being around her for reasons unrelated to her professional success.

Her recent comments suggest that her understanding of companionship has since evolved. Rather than viewing a relationship as the answer to feelings of loneliness, Lopez has placed greater value on the relationship she maintains with herself.

Getty THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2371 — Pictured: Actress Jennifer Lopez during an interview on Sunday, November 15, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez Is Embracing Her ‘Happy Era’

Lopez, 57, isn’t actively pursuing another romantic relationship, although she hasn’t dismissed the possibility of finding love in the future.

The actress described herself as being in her “happy era,” a period in which having a romantic partner is no longer essential to her happiness.

She also continues to pursue her professional passions.

In a separate interview published by People on November 29, Lopez expressed interest in potentially directing a film or musical. She also entertained the possibility of revisiting a film adaptation of the opera “Carmen,” a project she began developing in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, fans can watch her latest concert special, “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas,” which premiered November 26 on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+.

Between exploring new creative opportunities and watching her children enter adulthood, Lopez is embracing a chapter of her life that doesn’t revolve around finding romance.