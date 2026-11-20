On Thursday, November 19, Jennifer Lopez attended the Paramount+ premiere of “The JLO Show” at Paramount Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, California. In photos from the event, she looks gorgeous in the daring gown she chose.

Jennifer Lopez Brings Old Hollywood Glam to the Red Carpet

The former “American Idol” judge wore a lace dress that showed off skin on her stomach, sides, and legs. She paired the Dolce & Gabbana design with a large matching fur coat and a statement necklace. Lopez wore her hair in an updo and accessorized with drop earrings for an elegant, Old Hollywood finish.

Getty Jennifer Lopez attends “The JLo Show” premiere on November 19

Getty

Her jacket also had bold, colorful floral print detailing on the back, including intricate beading. It was a statement piece in itself, but it added to Lopez’s overall look.

The “On the Floor” singer looked so happy to be at the event and shared a video on Instagram of herself getting ready. The post was flooded with supportive messages from fans, who praised her appearance. “Breathtaking,” a comment reads. “So gorgeous! Have the best night,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “One of the last true divas we have,” “This could be from 2002 cause woman you really don’t age,” “Wow. This look is EVERYTHING!! Dress perfect!” and “the woman you are! Gorgeous!”

Jennifer Lopez Reveals She’s Embracing a New Era

It was a big night for Lopez and about so much more than style, as she celebrated the premiere of her concert film, “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas.” At the premiere, Lopez gave an interview to ExtraTV about the new era she is embracing.

“It’s so much fun because there’s really no kind of searching or waiting for anything anymore,” she said. “There’s more of just like being in the moment and enjoying and being grateful for everything that is right now. And I think that that’s just a different mindset that I have now that maybe before I did not have and that I had to kind of evolve to in a way and learn lessons to get there.”

She continued, “And I’m very grateful for that because now, it’s like the best time of my life. I call it the happy era because it really is. I really realize that my happiness is in my own hands and it’s in all of our hands. You know, you don’t have to look to anybody else to find happiness or love. It’s right there inside of you. And anybody else who wants to come along and be a part of that, you know, can add to it. But it’s already happy. It’s already loving. It’s already perfect.”

Lopez appears to be in an incredibly good, healthy place in her life, and recent interviews have been honest and inspiring. “The JLo Show” premieres on CBS and streams on Paramount+ on November 26. Lopez has been teasing the project on social media, and she is clearly excited about it.