Jennifer Lopez Shares Exciting Teaser for Her New Concert Film 

Former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez shared an exciting teaser for her new concert film in a video clip posted on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11. The musician looks absolutely gorgeous in the film for “The JLO Show,” which gives fans a closer look at her final Las Vegas residency show.

Jennifer Lopez Shares a Closer Look at Her Concert Film

At the beginning of the clip, Lopez is onstage wearing a dazzling blue outfit. “I’d like to tell a little story with this show and pay homage to all the entertainers who graced this stage before me,” a voiceover says. “I’m gonna let you in on a little secret tonight. There’s been times in my life I had to sing sad, and there’s been times when I sang happy. Now I sing empowered. No matter what life throws at you, you dance and dance again and again and again.”

Lopez is clearly excited about the film because she pinned the post on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “We’re 2 weeks away from THE JLO SHOW Thanksgiving night on CBS & Paramount+.”

Fans flooded the comment section. “THE QUEEN IS COMING BACK TO THE BLOCK!!!” a comment reads. “One of the best shows I’ve ever seen,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “I can’t wait to relive the J.Lo show!” “She was born to shine!!! SO PROUD OF YOU QUEEN,” “My Idol,” and “THE BEST PERFORMER EVER. Ofc we will be tuned!”

Jennifer Lopez’s Sold-Out Limited Residency

Lopez performed 12 sold-out performances during a limited residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her first performance was on December 30, 2025, and her last performance was on March 28, 2026.

Lopez’s concert film will be divided into four acts: “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Tales from Manhattan,” “Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill,” and “Shall We Dance,” People reports. The publication also notes that some of the musician’s biggest hits will be performed, including classics like “Waiting for Tonight,” “Jenny from the Block,” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

The concert film will premiere on CBS on November 26 and stream on Paramount+.

Lopez split from her fourth husband, Ben Affleck, in August 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025. The actor has since praised her work ethic. In an October appearance on iHeartPodcasts’ My Cultura Network podcast “The Moment with Jorge and Paola Ramos,” Affleck said it would “be hard for me to sum up briefly the things I got to learn from knowing Jennifer and witnessing her,” People reports.

He continued, “You have to understand, I think to understand Jennifer Lopez, honestly, is to understand somebody who really is a pioneer who did things when he was told they’re not possible and you’re not welcome and by kind of force of will. And even when there were gates that were erected in front of her, she was able to use social media to demonstrate, ‘Actually, look at this. There is an audience for me and for what I’m doing.’”