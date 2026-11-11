Taylor Hicks Honors America’s Veterans With Emotional Tribute Song

Veterans Day is a time to pause, reflect, and recognize the extraordinary sacrifices made by the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. On November 11, 2026, former “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks shared a video of his Fourth of July appearance on “Fox & Friends,” when he performed “Nineteen.”

Though Hicks first released the song in 2009, he re-released “Nineteen” this summer to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

The Story Behind Taylor Hicks’ Song “Nineteen”

Hicks, who captured the hearts of millions when he won the fifth season of “American Idol” in 2006, performed “Nineteen” for a studio audience on “Fox & Friends” for their July 4th special. He shared a video from that appearance on November 11 and wrote in his caption, “Thank you to all of the Veterans out there for your service.”

The song “Nineteen” tells the story of a high school football captain, wearing jersey number 19, whose life takes an unexpected turn following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Rather than pursuing the football future he had envisioned for himself, he answers the call to military service.

“Nineteen” was written by Gary Nicholson, Tom Hambridge, and Jeffrey Steele, and originally recorded by the country duo Waycross in 2007. Hicks first performed a cover of the tune for his 2009 album, “The Distance.”

Hicks told Mario Lopez on his podcast in July that he hopes by re-releasing the song in 2026 gives it new life, noting that Billy Ray Cyrus also released his own version of the tune previously.

“Believe it or not, Billy Ray Cyrus, I was talking to him not too long ago at the Opry and he actually released it,” he said. “So the song’s been around forever, it just hasn’t gotten the legs. You know, every song has a story and a pathway, so I’m excited to release that thing.”

In September, Hicks told Fox News Digital that he developed a keen appreciation for service members during his first USO tour after “American Idol.”

“Our military is very much the youth of our nation,” he said. “I was able to do a USO tour where I went to 15 bases in the Middle East. I woke up every morning to watch the soldiers in the boot camps that we were performing at, and it just really hit home for me. I was very moved. But it is the youth of our nation that serves, predominantly, I believe, and we have to take care of these folks.”

Taylor Hicks is Still a Fan of ‘American Idol’ 20 Years Later

Disney At the “American Idol” 20th high school reunion, fan-favorite Idols from the class of 2006, along with special guests.

Hicks returned to the “American Idol” stage in May, when he and several of his fellow contestants from season three — Elliott Yamin, Kellie Pickler, Bucky Covington, and Paris Bennett — appeared for a 20th anniversary reunion. He performed an amazing duet with Keyla Richardson, who came in third on season 24.

At the time, the southern rocker told EntertainmentNow he still watches the show and appreciates how it’s evolved, including allowing contestants to play instruments and perform original music.

“It was a microphone and a voice,” he said of the requirements back in 2006. “Season six, I believe they started allowing instruments — guitar, piano — which is great, because as an instrumentalist, I’d spent all of these years learning (how to play). When I got to my big, big break (on ‘Idol’), it was kind of stripped from me, so I had to really kind of key in on the vocal presentation as opposed to the performance aspect of using instruments.”

Even so, he said he still thinks the show, which will kick off its 25th season in February 2027, is “way more about the singing as opposed to the smoke and mirrors and judges (on other shows). I think ‘Idol’ has done a really great job of having the singers front and foremost.”