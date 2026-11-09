Katy Perry’s Former Nickname For Ex-Husband Russell Brand Resurfaces Online

Katy Perry‘s nickname for her former husband Russell Brand has come back to light with all the talk of his recent sexual assault trial. The pop singer hasn’t shared too much about her brief marriage to Russell over the years, having only been married to him for around a year, but fans have uncovered the nickname she used to call him after digging through past interviews.

What Did Katy Used To Call Russell?

Getty Katy Perry and Russell Brand on December 3, 2011 — weeks before he filed for divorce.

Katy had a conversation with Piers Morgan while at a Vanity Fair Party back in 2013. It’s here where she revealed that she sometimes referred to Russell as “Rasputin” – the Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin.

She was gushing to Piers about how much she “loves” British people before jokingly saying the nickname she had given to Russell. She said: “You Brits are all the same, so [so] confident… Trouble is, I find that irresistible. I love Brits… Well, not all of them – not Rasputin, obviously.”

Russell took the remark in good humor at the time, saying that he found Rasputin to be quite an interesting character to be compared to. He shared back to Piers: “GRIGORI RASPUTIN! He was a pretty powerful bloke; he could manipulate folks with his eyes. I like Rasputin… he was all right, wasn’t he… a mad monk with magical, mystical powers, having it off with everyone, drinking and getting into fights.”

Recent Katy Perry News

The comments resurfacing come as it has been revealed that Katy Perry is “in active discussions” to release both a docuseries and a memoir where she will unpack her marriage to Russell Brand for all to hear.

According to insiders who spoke to the Daily Mail, Katy has been waiting for Russell’s trial and verdict to come to a close before making the decision on whether to proceed with these two big projects. The insider shared: “Katy has received multiple offers over the years to tell her story but would not consider anything until after the trial. She has a lot to say.”

The source continued: “At the moment, she’s considering a Netflix-type series and an autobiography. She and her team have been in active discussions. There is a lot about that marriage which people don’t know. It was a very dark period in her life.”

Katy spoke briefly about her marriage to Vogue back in 2013, and how she felt she needed to move on. The star bravely shared: “At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting,” Perry continued, before sharing a cryptic comment that now appears less so in light of Brand’s conviction.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” Perry shared. “I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”