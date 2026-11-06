Mariah Carey Has a Very Mariah-Inspired Christmas Surprise for Fans

Mariah Carey isn’t letting fans celebrate the magic of Christmas without a little more of her! On November 1, right at midnight, the singer officially declared “It’s Time!” in her annual holiday announcement, signaling the start of the Christmas season. Now, the former “American Idol” judge is giving fans another way to embrace the holiday with new merchandise featuring her face, so they can keep the Queen of Christmas close all season long.

Mariah Carey Gives Fans a New Way to Celebrate Christmas With Festive Merch

Getty Queen Of Christmas, Mariah Carey performs her holiday smash hits at the Beacon Theatre on December 15, 2014 in New York City.

Fans can now make sure Mariah Carey is part of their Christmas festivities in more ways than one with her new holiday merchandise collection. Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a lineup of Christmas-inspired items that includes everything from puffer jackets, T-shirts, sweaters, Mariah Carey-inspired Nutcracker, and decorative plates, giving fans plenty of ways to show off their love for the Queen of Christmas.

In her Instagram post, Carey models one of the items that fans can purchase themselves: a cozy white fleece jacket that depicts the singer on a sleigh across the front, while the back depicts reindeer and a white winter landscape. All the items can be purchased on Amazon, with the fleece jacket priced at $95.

Her Instagram post also showed all the items that can be purchased, including a Mariah Carey Nutcracker ($75), a Mariah Carey-inspired angel tree topper ($75), an official Christmas tumbler with “MC” written in gold ($50), and a Christmas butterfly pullover hoodie ($90).

Fans can also choose from a 100% cotton sweater that depicts the singer’s face surrounded by a Christmas wreath ($90), a set of two ceramic plates adorned with a gold snowflake border and a butterfly center detail ($90), and even a large outdoor lawn inflatable depicting Carey on her sleigh with her reindeer ($160).

Fans Call Carey’s Christmas Merch ‘Iconic’

Getty In this handout photo provided by Disney, Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey waves to the crowd in front of an oversized Christmas card while taping the “Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade” TV special at the Magic Kingdom on December 3, 2010.

Mariah Carey has become synonymous with Christmas over the years, earning the unofficial title of “Queen of Christmas” thanks to the popularity of her 1994 holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” In fact, she even tried to trademark the nickname, but it was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office after being challenged by Elizabeth Chan, a singer who has devoted her career to the holiday, per the Washington Post.

After learning that Carey released new merch just in time for the holidays, fans found it iconic, sharing comments on her post like, “Butterfly with a Santa hat? Iconic MC staple!” Another fan shared, “Mariah Carey-ING, per usual 🤌🏾.” BUYING EVERYTHING 🎄✨🎁🦋,” a comment read.

Other fans had already purchased some of Carey’s items, sharing, “I ordered my copy of the exact one MC is wearing 😍😍😍 can’t wait to make contents with it.”