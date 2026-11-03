Jennifer Hudson Reveals the ‘Dream’ Guest She’d Love to See Dancing Down Her Spirit Tunnel

One of the traditions that “American Idol” alum and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson has developed on her daytime talk show is the Spirit Tunnel.

As viewers know, the pre-show ritual features staffers from “The Jennifer Hudson Show” lining up to form a human tunnel that guests dance through on their way to the stage.

A lot of stars have done it — even Tom Cruise has made a recent appearance — but there’s one person who remains at the top of Hudson’s wish list.

‘It’s Your Turn, President Obama’

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“Extra” caught up with Hudson at the recent Daytime Emmys.

“It is amazing to be able to come back to the Emmys,” said Hudson, who received five nominations for her daytime talk show. “I feel like this is maybe my fourth year back, so I feel a part of the family. It’s always an honor.”

Hudson also revealed the one guest she’s been dying to bring into the Spirit Tunnel.

“Former President Barack Obama,” she said. “It’s my dream… Imagine the swag. What would he do if he came down the Spirit Tunnel? I don’t know. Only way to know is for him to come to the Happy Place. Michelle [Obama] has done it. It is your turn, President Obama.”

Added Hudson: “I think it will raise the bar, change the game even further.”

Cruising Down the Spirit Tunnel

As mentioned, Tom Cruise dropped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where he playfully donned a pair of Ray Bans while recreating his iconic “Risky Business” dance moves.

According to Cruise, he had a great time enjoying the pre-show ritual.

“I loved it,” Cruise said.

“They had to pull me out of the Spirit Tunnel. I wanted to dance with more people. But I loved it. If you can’t enjoy the Spirit Tunnel, you’re not alive.”

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When Cruise finally sat down for his interview with Hudson, he admitted he still has a vivid recollection of shooting the classic scene, dancing along to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock & Roll” while adorned in his tighty-whities.

“I remember shooting it; I remember every frame of shooting this [scene]. I remember the director, Paul Brickman, giving me the opening frame, and I was like, ‘I got you, you know. I know where to go,'” Cruise told Hudson.

He also remembered that he didn’t have to dig too deep when it came to coming up with his own choreography for the scene — he simply did what he would have done when no one was looking.

“Of course I did this as a kid; it was natural for me,” he admitted.

“I used to dance around in my underwear when no one was there … Doesn’t everyone do that?” he jokingly asked.

During the interview, he also discussed his role in the film “Digger.”

“This character is outrageous,” he said.

“He says things that people may think about, don’t say out loud, things that they’ve never thought about and didn’t expect anything like that to come out loud. It’s just an amazing character and [the] twists and turns of it,” Cruise added.