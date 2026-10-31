Mariah Carey Celebrated Halloween as a Throwback Version of Herself – Photos

Former “American Idol” judge Mariah Carey has been excited about her 2001 album, “Glitter,” which made an epic comeback after initially meeting little commercial success. To promote the deluxe edition of her album and mark its 25th anniversary, Carey decided to be herself on Halloween.

Mariah Carey Channels Herself for Epic Halloween Costume

Carey is the queen of Christmas, but she has also impressed fans with her Halloween costumes over the years. This year could be one of her most iconic choices yet! Carey posted several photos of herself on Instagram on Saturday, October 31. The first and second photos are recent snaps of her wearing a fitted, sparkly dress and holding a pink boombox. The third photo is the inspiration for her look, taken in 2001, when she was walking the streets of New York to promote the single “Loverboy” from her album, “Glitter.”

In the throwback, Carey wears a fitted pink bandeau dress and dark sunglasses. She holds a Hello Kitty boombox and waves to the cameras. The singer shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “Blasting Glitter!! Who woulda thought?!”

Getty Mariah Carey promotes her album with pink boombox in 2001

Fans flooded the post with their thoughts. “She doesn’t carry purses; she CAREY HITS!!!!” a comment reads. “Me! I would have thought it was the funnest shoot ever,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “a moment,” “25 years later and just as ICONIC,” “OBSESSED — all the lambs in the land appreciate the Glitter Anniversary Edition!” and “SO CUTE!!! For the nostalgia, dahhhling!”

Mariah Carey Shares ‘Loverboy’ Throwback

On Friday, October 30, Carey shared a snippet from her “Loverboy” music video on Instagram. In the clip, she dances and sings while wearing a white and orange crop top, then another blue crop top with the word “glitter” sprawled across it in silver.

In the music video, she also wears a checkered bikini top, an American flag bikini top, a red-and-black bandana-style top, and a hot pink bodysuit. She looks so happy in every shot from the music video. In the caption, Carey wrote, “Loverboy (feat. Cameo) is here in 4K! This stuff is starting now!!!!! #Glitter25 #JusticeForGlitter.”

Once again, fans flooded the comment section with love.

Mariah Carey Thanks Fans for Their Support

On October 30, Carey also shared a post with her loyal fans, thanking them for their continued support, for helping resurrect her album, and for giving it the attention it deserved. She shared three photos, including one of the “Glitter” album cover.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude. “Feels very surreal to say, but the 25th anniversary of Glitter is here, and I get to celebrate with you, my lambs. There was a time when I couldn’t even acknowledge this project, but thanks to the lambs who made #JusticeForGlitter happen, I now can look back at this album with pride and a big smile on my face,” she wrote.

She continued, “The making of this album was filled with so much joy, and I’m so happy that it’s back out in the world for us to enjoy. For this deluxe edition, I loved going back in the vault and finding demos, a fun live medley, and a couple of unreleased songs that I always felt belonged on the original album.” Needless to say, fans are absolutely thrilled!