Hannah Harper Shares Emotional Reflection on 1-Year Anniversary of ‘String Cheese’ Audition

is celebrating one year since she faced “American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood to sing her original song, “String Cheese,” during auditions. The song tells a heartfelt story about motherhood and the overwhelming moments of raising young children, quickly resonating with fans everywhere and becoming a viral hit.

Of course, everyone knows that Harper went on to win season 24, which has since changed her and her family’s lives forever. In an Instagram post on Thursday, October 29, Harper looked back on the day she auditioned for the show, a moment that set her on an entirely new path.

Hannah Harper Celebrates 1 Year Since ‘American Idol’ Audition With ‘String Cheese’

Disney AMERICAN IDOL – “902 (Auditions)” – Hannah Harper

In an Instagram post, “American Idol” season 24 winner Hannah Harper proudly reflected on the one year anniversary of her audition. Harper auditioned with her original song, “String Cheese,” with touched the judges and fans everywhere.

Harper shared photos of the moment she won a golden ticket to Hollywood after her successful audition. “One year ago today. 🥹 I stood outside the Fisher Center at Belmont University absolutely SHAKING. Partly because I was freezing to death, but mostly because I was nervous as all get-out. 😂, She began.

“Up until that point, I’d only ever made music with my family, singing in churches. I’d never competed as a solo artist, much less had people critique my performance OUT LOUD. And moments before my audition, my 1-year-old was having the meltdown of his LIFE. My momma heart was already in pieces. But I had peace about one thing. I was going to walk in, sing “String Cheese,” share my testimony, and go home.”

“Well, jokes on me. 😂 God had other plans,” she added.

Harper shared that after receiving her golden ticket, she wondered how she was going to raise her family, with three young children and her husband at home. “But God made a way. Every single time,” she said.

Disney Hannah Harper performing on “American Idol.”

According to TV Insider’s Swooon, Harper’s husband, Devon Mendenhall and their three sons moved to Los Angeles for two months during “Idol’s” live shows. She shared with the outlet what an amazing emotioanl support her was throughout her time on the show. “Just the emotional weight at the end of each night … just being able to take it off and be like, ‘Here you go,’ and he would take it every single week. That was probably the best. I was thankful I had that.”

“A year ago, I wondered how I’d make it through one audition. Today, I’m looking back at a year full of answered prayers I didn’t even know to pray. And we’re just getting started. 🤍,” hre caption read.

Harper ended her post by telling her fans that she has a lot in store next year, including a brand new tour as she wraps up her “String Cheese Tour” in November. “Our 2027 tour announcement is coming SOON, and I can’t wait to see what God has in store!”

Looking Back at Harper’s ‘American Idol’ Audition & What the Judges Thought About It

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As previously mentioned, Harper auditioned on “American Idol” singing her single “String Cheese,” which immediately went viral. The song wasn’t just any audition piece; it told a true story of one of the hardest moments in Harper’s life as she struggled with postpartum depression, and it reminded mothers that they are not alone.

The “American Idol” judges were moved by her performance, bringing Carrie Underwood to tears.

“Well, that’s about the most relatable song I think I ever heard,” Underwood told Harper after her emotional performance. “Hannah, great job,” Luke Bryan said. “Just with that mountainous bluegrass sound that you have in there. I kept thinking like Kacey Musgraves…”

In fact, Underwood, the “American Idol” season 4 winner, told Harper that she was “my favorite person who has walked through those doors.”