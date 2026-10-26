The Top 5 Funniest ‘American Idol’ Auditions of All Time, Ranked

It’s been nearly a quarter-century, and “American Idol” is gearing up for the upcoming 25th season early next year.

Fans can expect to see some big changes in the landmark season, not least of which will be production of the show moving to Georgia after 24 seasons in Los Angeles.

As always, the new season will begin with the always-popular auditions, and there’s no denying they have certainly run the gamut over the years, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Ahead of the anticipated new season, let’s take a look back at the five funniest, most outrageous auditions in the show’s history — ranked from fifth-funniest to No. 1.

5. James Lewis: ‘Go Down Moses’

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In his pre-audition interview, Season 7 auditioner James Lewis appeared to be a sincere, good-natured guy attired in a just-a-bit-too-large mustard-colored suit. But when he opened his mouth to deliver a bizarre a cappella rendition of Louis Armstrong’s “Let My People Go” in a deep baritone, complete with odd inflections and slurring enunciation, the judges collectively lost it as he solemnly declared, “Lit ma pipple goooo…”

Paula Abdul was the first to break, cradling her head in her hand while stifling her guffaws. Randy Jackson was next, holding a piece of paper over his face while visibly shaking with laughter. When he finished, Jackson and Abdul were convulsed in their respective giggle fits while Simon Cowell simply stared at the singer, dumbfounded at what he’d just witnessed.

4. Keith Beukelaer: ‘Like A Virgin”/”I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

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Launching into a Madonna’s “Like A Virgin,” the second season’s aspiring vocalist Keith Beukelaer proved to possess a singularly unique voice — but not in a good way. Beukelaer’s squeaky-yet-nasal vocals and bizarre dance moves initially baffled the judges before sending them into fits of hysterical laughter, with Jackson attempting to to conceal his laughter while Cowell closed his eyes and winced until asking Beukelaer to try another song.

Miraculously, his second attempt — Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance with Somebody” — went even worse. Finally, Cowell interrupts him to declare, “Last year I described someone as being the worst singer in America. I think you’re possibly the worst singer in the world.”

3. Douglas Davidson: ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’

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Auditioning for the seventh season of “American Idol,” Douglas Davidson’s attempt to sing Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” began with a lengthy series of vocal exercises that prompted Cowell to ask, “Douglas, how long is this going to take?” When he finally did launch into the song, his tuneless and almost-angry delivery took the judges by surprise.

When he concluded with a huge but hilariously awful flourish, Cowell sums up the feelings of every viewer when he askes, “What the bloody hell was that?”

2. ‘General’ Larry Platt: Pants on the Ground

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During Season 9 of “American Idol,” viewers were introduced to 62-year-old aspiring contestant “General” Larry Platt, who performed an original tune he’d written, “Pants on the Ground.” The song consisted of Platt mainly repeating the song’s title ad infinitum, along with such lyrics as “Looking like a fool with your pants on the ground.” He ended the performance with a somewhat impressive James Brown-style split in which Platt literally brought his pants to the ground.

As ridiculous as it was, the song was as catchy as it was infectious, and had all the judges in stitches from the get-go. “Larry, “I have a horrible feeling that song could be a hit,” Cowell quips.

The song earned further notoriety during a subsequent episode of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” when the show’s host performed “Pants On the Ground” while impersonating rock legend Neil Young.

1. William Hung: ‘She Bangs’

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When it comes to hilarious “American Idol” auditions, it’s simply impossible to top William Hung. In the show’s third season, Hung delivered the gold standard of funny auditions with his unintentionally hilarious rendition of Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs,” replete with awkward (and completely choreographed) dance moves that only emphasized how terrible his singing was. “You can’t sing, you can’t dance, so what do you want me to say,” Cowell said, while Hung eagerly grinned at him.

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Yet it was Hung’s good-natured personality and unabashed sincerity that connected with viewers, transforming him into a celebrity of sorts. During a short-lived career as a novelty act, he released a 2004 Christmas album, “Hung for the Holidays.”