Keith Urban Reveals Why He Doesn’t Care What Other People Think of Him

Former “American Idol” judge and country music veteran Keith Urban has spoken in an honest interview about the biggest misconception the public has about him.

Keith Urban Doesn’t Concern Himself With How Others Perceive Him

In a chat with Guitar World published this week, the “Somebody Like You” singer was asked about the biggest misconception the public has about him, and his response was inspiring: he said he was on his “own journey.”

“I wouldn’t know how I’m perceived. Man, what other people think of me is just none of my business! I’m just trying to express myself – that’s my own journey. Tonally, musically, emotionally, spiritually; all of it,” he told Guitar World. “What other people think of me, I couldn’t give a (expletive). I don’t read reviews, I don’t read comments. I’m just not interested. It’s got no benefit to me to read about or know any of that stuff.”

In a time when social media plays a huge part of everyday life, and technology makes it so easy to share whatever you think, Urban would rather drown out that noise. He was also asked about his “toughest time” as a musician, to which he replied, “I don’t know if there was a singular moment. It’s been more about holding my ground musically with the direction I wanted to go, and how I wanted to make records. I did that, really, starting with my first record. I just didn’t do what it took to fit in; I stayed true to myself.”

He continued, “A lot of artists make a lot of sacrifices to fit in. I wanted to be accepted – but I didn’t want to lose myself musically. That was a very, very difficult thing to do when I first came to Nashville.”

Keith Urban’s Incredible Career

Urban has had an incredible career in country music, getting his first big break in 2001 with the song “But for the Grace of God.” Over the years, he has released memorable hits and collaborated with big stars; some of his most memorable team-ups include Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, and Miranda Lambert.

Urban also shared more of himself as a person when he appeared as an “American Idol” judge from Season 12 to Season 15. He has accomplished a lot and told Guitar World he owns “maybe 50-odd guitars,” though he didn’t think that would surprise fans. When asked which of his songs were the most challenging to play, he chose the 2010 track “Long Hot Summer.”

“The long live solo I do in Long Hot Summer, the key is the willingness to (expletive) it up! It’s a very in-the-moment thing; there’s gonna be bits that are similar from night to night, but the execution’s gonna be unique to the night,” he shared. “Like all players, I respond to the tone and the sound in the room. Whatever’s happening on stage sonically is gonna inform the playing. So will the mood I’m in, the way the guitar is reacting – it’ll all inform what happens in that solo.”