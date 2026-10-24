Lauren Alaina’s Daughter Gets the Cutest Gift From ‘American Idol’ Star Hannah Harper

Hannah Harper easily became a fan favorite when she auditioned on “American Idol” season 24. Her original song, “String Cheese,” struck an emotional chord with viewers, particularly moms who connected with its heartfelt lyrics. Beyond her musical talents, fans were also drawn to her unique style.

During her audition, Harper wore a one-of-a-kind patchwork dress that fans later learned was composed of family fabrics. Since then, fans have seen Harper wearing incredible designs when she’s on stage, most recently wearing a stunning, colorful dress while singing Dolly Parton’s classic “9 to 5” at Dollywood.

Hannah Harper Gift’s Lauren Alaina’s Daughter a Mini Version of Her Patchwork Dress

Two “American Idol” alums joined forces when Hannah Harper was asked to be a part of Lauren Alaina’s “The Stages Tour,” as an opening act for six of her shows, with her first show on October 15.

To thank Alaina, Harper shared on Instagram that she had gifted her 16-month-old daughter, Beni, a mini version of her patchwork dress, the same dress Harper auditioned with on Idol, where she sang her viral hit, “String Cheese.” In the clip, little Beni could be seen trying her best to open up her gift, with Harper telling Alaina, “It’s the same pattern as my audition dress.” Alaina is then heard stating, “You’re gonna make me cry,” when learning that the patchwork is from family fabrics.

Alaina proudly puts the dress on Beni, and it’s a perfect fit. In fact, she even dances for Harper and her mom, clearly loving her new ensemble.

“When @laurenalaina called and invited me on tour with her, she was fresh postpartum with a teeny tiny baby. 🥹 Now sweet Beni is 16 months old, out on the road with her momma, living the very same life as my little boys. And there’s just something so special about getting to share this season of motherhood together. 🤎,” Harper began her caption.

In her caption, Harper also shared that the design, which was made by Tish Yates, has now become a “trademark pattern.”

She continued, “And who better to be the FIRST to wear it than little Miss Beni?! 🥹 Tish made her the sweetest little patchwork dress so we could match on tour, and I don’t think I could love it any more.”

The Story Behind Hannah Harper’s ‘American Idol’ Hometown Dress

Fans have fallen in love with Harper’s unique style, thanks in part to designer Yates, whom the singer has worked closely with since her time on “American Idol.” For one particularly special occasion, the show’s hometown visits, Yates was specifically asked to create a custom design for Harper when she performed in Willow Springs, Missouri. The designer later shared the inspiration behind the now-iconic denim dress and how she brought the concept to life.

“I started with inspiration photos Hannah had already shared with me because I knew she’d love this style of dress. And I knew one thing for certain: moms always have a pair of jeans tucked away in their closet,” Yates wrote.

Yates added that she began “collecting denim throughout our community” to bring the dress to life. She asked moms who donated their jeans to also share their names and a message, which was written on the back of the denim and later stitched together to create the one-of-a-kind piece.

“Hannah debuted “Moms’ Denim” at her hometown concert in Willow Springs, wearing not just a dress, but the love, prayers, and encouragement of the community that has been cheering her on from the very beginning,” she shared.