‘American Idol’ Season 1 Finalist Justin Guarini Shares His Honest Thoughts About Losing to Kelly Clarkson

“American Idol” Season 1 is arguably one of the best and most exciting seasons of the singing competition, and the final came down to two incredible performers: Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson ultimately won, and she has gone on to achieve incredible things and become a household name. But Guarini doesn’t regret losing to Clarkson, and he’s continued to carve his own path to success.

Justin Guarini Shares Feelings About Kelly Clarkson’s Win

In an October 21 interview with People, Guarini promoted his new self-help book, “Center Stage Confidence: How to Own Your Story and Command Any Room,” and reflected favorably on his time on “American Idol.” “It was this beautifully human experience. And everything that you saw on the TV was so legitimate,” he said. “I was so happy for Kelly Clarkson.”

He continued to share his thoughts on their final performances, saying, “She was on the stage singing ‘A Moment Like This,’ beautifully, as only she could. And I’m standing stage right in the wings with one of the executive producers. I turn to him, and I’m like, ‘You know you’re going to need to hire some extra security if I win this thing.’ And he looks at me, he’s like, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Because there’s going to be a riot if I win. Do you hear what she’s doing out there with this song?’”

How Justin Guarini Faced His Loss

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Guarini was incredibly gracious about his loss and praised Clarkson for her immense talent. “I knew that the right thing was for Kelly to take the crown. And she’s since proven that that was the right thing,” he said. “Yet at the same time, I’m a human being. I want to win. I want to have my moment in the sun. And I’m very proud to say that in the past 25 years, I’ve had multiple moments in the sun. So I think everything worked out the way it was supposed to.”

The silver lining of his loss is that Guarini was able to learn how to accept that this was not the right moment or possibility for him. He discusses this concept in his new book, and he hopes the mindset can help others. “What I love to talk about in the book is: what would be possible for you if you no longer saw fear as an enemy, but as an ally? What would be possible for you if you no longer saw the failures of your past, or the potential failures of your future, as an identity, but instead saw them as just an event? It’s those kinds of questions that we unpack in the book,” he revealed.

Kelly Clarkson Discusses Her ‘American Idol’ Experience

It has been 25 years since Clarkson walked away as the Season 1 champion of “American Idol,” and calling her career impressive would be an understatement. But going into the competition, she had no idea what to expect. She reflected on her thoughts at the beginning of the process during a March 2025 interview on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

“For all of us in that first season, we literally didn’t … I didn’t even know it was a TV show until my third audition. Like, we were literally trying to pay our bills,” Clarkson said, People reports. “We’re like, ‘Oh, this might work. I might meet someone or whatever.’ Nobody knew it was gonna amount to anything.”

She added, “We were literally, like, kids — you know, 19 years old just trying to pay my electric bill, y’all. You know, and afford the deductible on my car that was bashed in that I couldn’t afford. So it was a different thing.”