Jennifer Hudson Praised for Her Incredible Style & Old Hollywood Glamor at Star-Studded Gala Event

When Jennifer Hudson attended the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 17, she did it in style. The former “American Idol” contestant, who competed on Season 3 in 2004, looked gorgeous in a bright pink dress as she posed for photos on the red carpet.

Jennifer Hudson Wows on the Red Carpet

Getty Jennifer Hudson attends the Sixth Annual Academy Museum Gala

The floor-length dress had a real “wow” factor and looked perfect on Hudson as it hugged her figure and showed off her curves. She kept the rest of her look simple, accessorizing with black pointy-toe shoes with bow details and a beaded necklace. In photos, she smiled widely for the cameras.

On Monday, October 19, the “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” singer posted several photos from the event on Instagram, giving fans a chance to react to her look.

In the caption, she wrote, “Night at the museum!” She also credited her glam team for making her look possible, linking their Instagram handles. Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts. “Simply Gorgeous,” a comment reads. “Jennifer is a beautiful person & gorgeous, talented woman!” a second fan shared.

A third comment reads, “Jennifer definitely changed stylists this year, and I am for it! They literally took YEARS off of her. Other reactions include, “Stunning,” “She’s so pretty in pink,” “Old Hollywood glamor,” and “Yessssssss Jhud! Work it, Princess!!!”

On Tuesday, October 20, The Academy posted a photo of Hudson, and the comment section was flooded with praise once again.

Jennifer Hudson’s Incredible Career

Hudson has accomplished a lot in her career: she is a successful musician, gave a memorable performance as an actress in “Dreamgirls,” and is a Tony Award-winning producer on the Broadway musical “A Strange Loop.” She has her own daytime television show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and is an EGOT winner. She has won an Academy Award, Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, and a Tony Award.

It has been 22 years since Hudson appeared on “American Idol,” the singing competition that gave her her start. In 2024, she remembered the night she was eliminated with a post on X.

“On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby!!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show,” she wrote. “Never give up on your dreams, yal! If I can do it, so can u! If it’s not worth working hard for, it’s not worth it at all! Remember, nobody knows your potential the way you do. Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going!!!”

Her powerful message about resilience and hard work resonated with fans who reacted to her post. “I’m happy it worked out for both you and Fantasia! Both of you got the last laugh and beautiful careers!” a comment reads. “You were GREAT on AI in 2004, and we have been so pleased watching you shine ever since,” another person shared.

“What’s for you. You will receive no matter what. So glad we are blessed to have JHud voice and music,” a third fan wrote.