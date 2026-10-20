‘American Idol’ Season 3 Fan Favorite Announces Exciting Baby News

“American Idol” fans can likely name many, if not all, of the winners from the show’s 24 seasons. However, some contestants who fell short of the title have also left a lasting impression on viewers, including season 3 third-place finisher Jasmine Trias.

When viewers first met Trias, she was just a 17-year-old Hawaii native, but she instantly captured the attention of fans and the judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson, alike with her powerful vocals, becoming one of the most memorable contestant’s of the show’s early years.

Recently, Trias shared exciting personal news with her fans on Instagram, announcing that she and her husband, Ben Stone, will be welcoming their first child, due in February.

‘American Idol’ Season 3 Alum Jasmine Trias Reveals She’s Pregnant

Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 29: Singer Jasmine Trias (L) and magician and singer/songwriter Ben Stone arrive at the premiere of the show “Pin Up” at the Stratosphere Casino Hotel on April 29, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jasmine Trias, the third-place finisher on “American Idol” season 3 in 2004, announced that she and her husband, Ben Stone, are expecting their first child!

Trias announced the happy news on Instagram on October 16, with an animated post featuring a record player and a custom album cover that featured the pair’s hometowns. One side featured Liverpool, England, where Stone is from, while the other showcased Trias’ home state of Hawaii. At the center of the album cover was a sonogram of their little one on the way with “Baby Stone,” and sweetly naming the record, “Our Greatest Love Song.”

“We’ve been working on a secret project…Release date: February 2027,” the image also read.

“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.” ❤️ Trias captioned her post.

Loved ones and fans in the comment section congratulated Trias and Stone on the exciting announcement. “So happy for you guys congrats,” a comment read. “Congrats Jas and Ben! Im so ready to spoil this baby! 💕” a friend shared.

Trias Reflects on Her ‘American Idol’ Journey 20 Years Later

Getty MANILA, PHILIPPINES: Filipino-American performer Jasmine Trias (L) shows to Philippine President Gloria Arroyo (R) her “American Idol” memorabilia during a courtesy call at Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, 12 October 2004. The “American Idol” finalist arrived for the first time in Manila for a concert and a visit to her parents hometown in nearby Cavite. The 17-year-old Filipino-American and resident of Hawaii made it to the top three in the popular US television talent contest in May 2004 and gained legion of fans in the Philippines after her remarkable performance in the competition. AFP PHOTO/ROMEO GACAD

Trias made it all the way to the Top 3 on “American Idol” season 3, but her journey wasn’t without controversy. According to Today, her disco performance during the Top 4 round drew criticism from the judges, yet she advanced to the next round thanks to viewers’ votes. Her advancement came at the expense of fellow fan favorite LaToya London, whose elimination stunned judge Randy Jackson. He later called London’s elimination a “travesty.”

Trias finished in third place with Diana DeGarmo the runner-up, and Fantasia Barrino being crowed the next “American Idol.”

Since her time on Idol, Trias went on to find success in the U.S. and overseas, especially in the Philippines, where she created an anthem for McDonald’s titled “Love Ko To.” She also sings alongside her husband, Stone, and appeared on Disney’s Fairytale Weddings.

Looking back on her Idol journey 20 years later, she told Hawaii’s KHON 2 in 2024, “Where does the time go? Time just flies by so fast. I never thought any of this was possible until obviously, ‘American Idol.'”