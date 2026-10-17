New Details Emerge in Kelly Clarkson’s Ongoing Dispute With Small Brooklyn Business

Fans are divided in the ongoing disagreement between former “American Idol” contestant Kelly Clarkson and the small Brooklyn business, Art of Play. Their disagreement became public when Clarkson blasted the business online for how it treated her, noting she was not allowed to purchase a mechanical bird named Molly. The store has since claimed this bird was never for sale, despite Clarkson sharing photos of its $15,000 price tag. The back-and-forth on social media has continued. Now, new details have emerged about the shop’s willingness to rectify the situation.

New Details Emerge About Art of Play After Kelly Clarkson Disagreement

On Friday, October 16, sources told Page Six that Art of Play has attempted to reach out to Clarkson to settle the matter. “They have not heard from Kelly but have reached out via multiple channels,” a source said. “They’ve experienced such an outpouring of support from neighbors and visitors to the store. Anyone who stops by can plainly see. Other businesses have dropped off gift bags and sent flowers.”

The sources continue, “They have gotten nothing but love in real life. The hatred continues online, but they stopped looking days ago.” A glance at the statements the shop has made on social media shows a mix of angry and disappointed comments, along with a sprinkle of messages from those showing their support and believing the incident was nothing more than a misunderstanding. “They get the same repeat customers all of the time,” the source shared. “It’s always busy. Everything is delicate.”

Brooklyn Shop Wants to Mend Things With Kelly Clarkson

Five days ago, Art of Play released their first statement on Instagram. It reads, “Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here. Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale. However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.”

They added that visitors to the shop are “equally welcome” whether they end up purchasing something or not, and that many stay in the store “for hours enjoying our puzzles, games and toys.” They added, “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”

The shop ended its statement by thanking friends and loyal customers for their support, and expressed a desire to “clear things up with Kelly someday.” So far, that day is not today. The comment section has been flooded with messages from Clarkson’s fans, showing their support for the singer. “There is a terrible statement please take some accountability,” a comment reads. “There’s no way you ONLY told her it wasn’t for sale and she left with that impression,” another person shared.

“And yet neither accountability nor apology,” a third comment reads.