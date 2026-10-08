Sebastian Stan Reveals Details of Failed ‘American Idol’ Audition Two Decades Ago

Sebastian Stan could have had a whole different career. The MCU actor revealed to Seth Meyers that he once auditioned for “American Idol.” Stan, 44, took a shot at the singing competition more than two decades ago, in the early 2000s. Unlike most failed auditions that are seen on TV, Stan never even got to that stage. The actor planned on appearing before Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell, but didn’t get a chance to meet them.

In an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the “Thunderbolts*” star went at length about the audition process. Stan’s efforts were in complete vain, as he spent hours without coming even slightly close to the next stage. The actor’s present success allows him to look back and see it as a crucial moment that ultimately set him on the path to acting.

Sebastian Stan Slept In Times Square For His ‘American Idol’ Audition

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Sebastian Stan revealed just how big the line was for the “American Idol” audition process. While TV viewers get a sense of how many people show up, Stan mentioned that he had to camp out for his opportunity. The actor went along with a friend, and the pair had to sleep overnight in Times Square to ensure their entry.

Unfortunately for Stan, that ordeal went nowhere the next day. The future Marvel star finally got his chance the following morning, only to be rejected within seconds. Stan humorously recalled how everything seemed to work against him at the time. He also joked about the audition process, comparing it to an execution.

“I wore these Gap leather pants,” Stan told Seth Meyers, “and we went up there, and they take you five at a time. They line you up like they’re gonna assassinate you.”

Stan’s description was of the pre-audition process participants went through before they could audition for Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paul Abdul. The 44-year-old said that he and the other people had to sing a cappella in a 10-second window. Despite trying with the medley from “Moulin Rouge!”, Stan was turned down immediately afterward.

Sebastian Stan Didn’t Take His ‘American Idol’ Rejection Personally

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“American Idol” has shown countless prospective contestants losing their temper or breaking down after they were turned down. However, Sebastian Stan had a completely different reaction. The actor was already familiar with being rejected, which made this one easy to take.

According to the MCU star, he knew “very quickly” that he wasn’t progressing after his 10-second audition. While many others were denied a chance at Hollywood by Simon Cowell, Paul Abdul, and Randy Jackson, Stan was fine with never meeting them. As a young performer, he had experienced rejection several times by then.

Stan was not born in the United States, nor was he an American citizen until 2002. Born in Romania in 1982, the actor was raised in his birth country until the age of 8, when he and his mother moved to the US. He has been promoting his latest film, “Fjord,” in which he acts in his native Romanian language for the first time.

After the release of “Fjord” on October 9, Stan will next be seen in December’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” He is also currently filming “The Batman: Part II,” due out in 2028.