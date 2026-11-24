After winning the 24th season of “American Idol,” Hannah Harper went on to experience her first taste of real stardom.

As she explained in a recent interview, the months since her win earlier this year have been jam-packed as she hit the road for her successful String Cheese Tour.

Her Favorite Job is Motherhood

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While the spotlight has been shining on Harper since her win, the singer is looking forward to taking a little downtime with her family now that her tour concluded on November 14.

“Being a wife and mama will always be my favorite job,” Harper explained in an interview with Taste of Country.

“My family is my first ministry,” she added, “and I never want to get so busy chasing a dream that I miss the little things happening right in front of me.”

Looking back on her life in the wake of her “Idol” win, she admitted she hit the ground running and has not stopped.

“This year has been such a whirlwind, and I honestly don’t think I’ve had time to fully process everything that’s happened,” she said.

“It’s been one of the most exciting seasons of my life, but there’s something awfully sweet about coming home, putting on my pajamas, and not having anywhere to be.”

Making Memories on Tour

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Reflecting on her tour, she can see that it “has been such a special chapter for our family. We’ve traveled all over, met some of the sweetest people, and made memories I know we’ll talk about for years.”

Coming to meet with people from all over the country, Harper admitted she was struck with the growing problem of food insecurity in families, particularly those with young children.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the busyness of everyday life and forget that something as simple as having food on the table is a blessing not every family gets to experience,” she observed.

Thar, she explained, was a big part of why she’s entered a partnership with family-owned cheese manufacturer Sargento, which recently donated 10,000 pounds of cheese — more than 180,000 servings — to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

“I want my children to grow up understanding that the blessings we’re given aren’t just for us to enjoy, but also opportunities to bless somebody else,” she shared. “I hope that’s something they carry with them long after they’re grown.”

‘I Was Never In This to Be a Superstar’

In an earlier interview with Country Now, Harper insisted that the instant stardom bestowed upon her by “American Idol” won’t change her fundamental core.

“I was never in this to be a superstar or to be the most popular name. It was really just to tell my story, my testimony and what God’s doing in my life and to… It was a ministry from the beginning,” she said.

“So it’s one of those things I have to remind myself constantly, it’s not about being a superstar, it’s just about spreading the gospel and my mission is in my home, my ministry is in my home,” she added. “So being able, when I go home, to just sit it down, walk away from it and carry on like normal life, that’s been the hardest part because I’m a very work driven person. So we’re still working on that.”



