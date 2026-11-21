Jennifer Lopez has been vocal about major changes in her family dynamic after her twins, Maximilian “Max” David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, left home for college.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Advice for Her Twins

The former “American Idol” judge has been honest about crying for months, but she is also incredibly proud of her children, and she was able to offer them important life advice before they left. “I try to tell them from my own experience, you have to understand yourself,” Lopez told People. “You have to understand where you came from, where the little kind of holes that we have that we’re trying to fill. Understand those things about yourself and try to soothe them on your own. Don’t look for somebody else to kind of fix those parts of you.”

In a November 15 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Lopez shared her complicated feelings about her children going to college. “They went to college. It’s crazy. I still have on my phone [a photo of] them on my lap as babies. It goes so fast, just like everybody says,” Lopez said, Us Weekly reports. “I cried for six months straight [from the] two months before they graduated [high school] until I dropped them off [at college] and a few weeks after that.”

Jennifer Lopez Discusses Her Happy Era

Lopez also spoke about her relationship status and said she is not currently looking for love. Her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck ended in August 2024. She has also been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Anthony.

“I’ve learned that in my own journey to really understand, the love that I need is always inside of me,” she told People. “Nobody else is going to give that to me. And there could be somebody who comes along and matches that energy, and then we’ll be good. But until then, I’m not looking for that. I don’t need that to be happy in my life. My life is (expletive) happy. I’m happy, and this is what I call my happy era.”

These are comments Lopez has made before, noting that she is in her happy era and embracing all the joy life brings. In an interview with ExtraTV at the premiere of her concert film, “The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas” she shared her thoughts, saying, “It’s like the best time of my life. I call it the happy era because it really is. I really realize that my happiness is in my own hands and it’s in all of our hands.”

Lopez continued, “You know, you don’t have to look to anybody else to find happiness or love. It’s right there inside of you. And anybody else who wants to come along and be a part of that, you know, can add to it. But it’s already happy. It’s already loving. It’s already perfect.” Her comments are inspiring and empowering, and fans are embracing Lopez’s new era right alongside her.