Former “American Idol” star Jennifer Lopez has opened up about a major family milestone: her twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony, starting college this past fall.

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Challenging & Emotional Time

In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Sunday, November 15, Lopez opened up about motherhood, specifically what it feels like to be an empty nester. “They went to college. It’s crazy. I still have on my phone [a photo of] them on my lap as babies. It goes so fast, just like everybody says,” Lopez said, Us Weekly reports.

“It’s all the feelings. It’s one of those moments in life where you’re just like, you’re sad, you’re melancholy, but you’re excited and you’re hopeful. There’s so many feelings that go with it,” Lopez explained. “I cried for six months straight [from the] two months before they graduated [high school] until I dropped them off [at college] and a few weeks after that.”

Lopez also revealed she is channeling her emotions into her music. “When the kids were leaving, I was having so many feelings and so many emotions that I went into the studio and started kind of playing around and making music, and now I’ve made 20 songs,” she said, Us Weekly reports. “I feel like I’m only halfway done. I need to be in there longer.”

Jennifer Lopez Enters Her ‘Happy Era’

Although it was initially tough for Lopez to transition to her children being gone, she has focused a lot on herself and described this time in her life as her “happy era.” She continued, “[It’s] the first time since I was like, in my early 20s, that I haven’t been with someone, had my kids. I’m alone. I’m free. I can do whatever the (expletive) I want. It’s kind of amazing but also weird.”

With more time on her hands, Lopez can also dedicate more to her music and other projects. She wrote and recorded her new song, “Proof of Love,” which was inspired by the feelings she was going through when her children left for college.

“They take up such a big part of your brain for so long, and when they’re gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you’re facing a life that’s totally different now, and you’re like, ‘What am I going to do with this space and this time?’ For me, I just went back in the studio,” she told Variety in October. “I’ve written some of the best songs that I’ve ever written, and I’m really excited. It’s a very happy era album. It’s some of the most joyous, beautiful songs that have just a tad of a tear in them.”

Speaking of her new song, she said, “It’s really a beautiful song about this kind of duality. It’s this happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone’s gone. You feel pain and grief. That’s really proof of love.”