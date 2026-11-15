Did You Know Carnie Wilson’s Daughter Once Auditioned for ‘American Idol?’

“American Idol” has delivered plenty of memorable surprises over the years, particularly during the audition process, when judges and viewers discover that an aspiring singer has a famous family connection. The competition has welcomed several children of well-known stars, including Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell’s son, Baylee, and Jim Carrey’s daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.

During season 23, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood got their own celebrity surprise when contestant Lola Bonfiglio, 19, stepped forward to audition. However, before showcasing her own vocal talents, Bonfiglio brought out her famous mom and aunt, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson. Underwood quickly recognized the two singers as members of the iconic trio Wilson Phillips, making for a memorable moment for the show.

Carnie Wilson’s Daughter Lola Bonfiglio’s Memorable ‘American Idol’ Audition

One of the most memorable moments during “American Idol” season 23 was aspiring singer Lola Bonfiglio’s bringing out her famous family during her audition. Before she began her audition, she told the judges she wanted to bring out special guests, who turned out to be Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson of the iconic pop group Wilson Phillips. Carnie is Bonfiglio’s mom, and Wendy is her aunt. During her audition, Bonfiglio also had her dad by her side strumming a guitar.

What made the moment even more special was that Bonfiglio joined her mother and aunt for a performance of Wilson Phillips’ hit song “Hold On.” The women let Bonfiglio take the lead, showcasing her amazing vocals as even Carrie Underwood was seen mouthing along to the chorus, enjoying the nostalgic musical moment.

After their performance, Bonfiglio sang a second song to showcase her own musical talents, choosing to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow.” As she sang, Carnie could be seen wiping away tears, clearly proud of her daughter. All three judges gave her a yes, sending her to Hollywood Week.

How Far Did Bonfiglio Make It on ‘American Idol?’

Getty Singer/songwriter Carnie Wilson (R), daughter Lola Sofia Bonfiglio (C) and husband singer Rob Bonfiglio (L) attend the world premiere of Disney+ documentary “The Beach Boys” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 21, 2024.

During Hollywood Week, Bonfiglio sang a rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” with her famous mom sitting in the audience and rooting her on. However, after her performance, judge Luke Bryan could be heard telling Lionel Richie and Underwood that she sounded off-key during her performance, with Underwood believing that “it was a confidence thing.”

Unfortunately, Bonfiglio was eliminated during Hollywood Week.

Even before Bonfiglio tried out for “American Idol,” she had already performed alongside her famous mom and aunt on a big stage. According to American Songwriter, Bonfiglio joined Wilson Phillips and her grandfather, Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2021 for a performance of “God Only Knows.” The appearance marked the first time three generations of the Wilson musical family had performed on the same stage.

Bonfiglio also shared the incredible moment on Instagram, captioning a carousel of photos of their performance: “What an amazing opportunity. Thank you to all who made it possible! I’m so grateful and I can’t wait for our episode of @kellyclarksonshow to air.”