Fantasia Cries Reuniting With Jennifer Hudson 22 Years After Winning ‘American Idol’

It’s been 22 years since Fantasia and Jennifer Hudson rose to fame on “American Idol.” To see how far they’ve come was emotional for Fantasia as the two reunited for an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing on November 13, 2026.

Watch Fantasia & Jennifer Hudson Reminisce Over Old Photos

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In 2004, when Fantasia won season three of “American Idol,” she was just 19 and raising her young daughter, Zion, as a single mom. Hudson went home in a shocking elimination after landing in seventh place, but went on to co-star with Beyoncé in 2006’s “Dreamgirls,” for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

When the two sat down to reminisce on her show, she shared throwback photos from “American Idol” that caught Fantasia off guard, telling her, “I’m about to cry!” Hudson handed her a tissue to dab her tears as a photo of them with fellow contestant LaToya London popped up on the screen.

“Why does this make you emotional?” Hudson asked Fantasia, who replied, “Because we’ve come a long way.”

Fantasia marveled that she had braces in the pic, which Hudson said was from the “American Idol” tour, back when contestants performed concerts across the U.S. In addition to Fantasia, Hudson, and fourth-place singer London, the 50-show tour featured Diana DeGarmo, Jasmine Trias, George Huff (who’s still one of Hudson’s best friends), John Stevens, Jon Peter Lewis, Camile Velasco, and Amy Adams.

“Backstage was great for us,” Fantasia smiled. “We never stopped singing.”

Fantasia Says Being a Young Mom Inspired Her to Keep Pushing Forward

Fantasia and Hudson both faced lots of hardship growing up, and even after “American Idol.” But neither gave up on their dreams.

When Hudson asked Fantasia why she thinks she persevered, she said, “I think it was because I had a child at a young age, had dropped out of school and everybody felt like that it was over for me. But the one thing that I know, and I know you know this, too: when God gives you a gift, that means that means he already has a plan.”

“That is so true,” Hudson replied. “‘Cuz that’s what kept me going.”

Warner Bros. Discovery Fantasia and Jennifer Hudson talk about her role in “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas” during her November 13, 2026, appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Fantasia, who received critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for her starring role as Celie in Oprah Winfrey’s 2023 feature film revival of “The Color Purple,” now stars in “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas,” released this week on Netflix.

“What would you tell like other dreamers right now today that’s walking in that same path?” Hudson asked Fantasia. “Because you helped pave the way. You did win ‘Idol’ and look at you now. You see what I’m saying? So what do you say to the ones that’s coming ahead now?”

Fantasia paused and then said, “Don’t take your eyes off God. ‘Cuz if you do, you lose focus, and then you feel like, ‘Well, why am I not here and why am I not there?’ If you stay right where you need to be and keep your eyes on God, then he’ll take you where you need to go. That’s what I would tell her.”

Check your local listings for the new episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” featuring Fantasia, airing on November 13 across the U.S.