Nick Cannon Opens Up About Major Decision He Made Before Marrying Mariah Carey

Comedian and actor Nick Cannon is sharing surprising details about his marriage to music icon and former “American Idol” judge Mariah Carey, including candidly opening up about their separation in 2014 after six years together.

Cannon and Carey had a whirlwind romance that began in early 2008, when the two met on the set of Carey’s “Bye Bye” music video. After dating for just a few weeks, they shocked fans with the announcement that they had secretly wed that April. By the following April, the couple welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe. However, their marriage was over by August 2014 and their divorce settled two years later.

Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Had No Problem Signing Mariah Carey’s Prenup

Getty Singer Mariah Carey and actor Nick Cannon attend the 2009 Fresh Air Fund Salute To American Heroes at Tavern On The Green on June 4, 2009 in New York City.

Nick Cannon appeared on Maury Povich’s talk show, “On Par with Maury Povich,” on November 9, where he opened up about why he signed a prenuptial agreement before marrying Mariah Carey.

For Cannon, signing a prenup before marrying the music icon was a no-brainer.

With a laugh, Cannon confirmed to Povich that there “absolutely” was a prenup, explaining that Carey’s empire needed to be protected. “Mariah Carey’s entity, her global conglomerate, is going to make sure she is protected,” he said. Cannon said he was “cool” with signing the agreement, describing it as “simple” when Povich asked whether it essentially stated that whatever Carey owned would remain hers, and whatever Cannon owned would remain his in the event of a divorce.

The comedian also believed that signing the prenup “protected both of us.”

In 2014, when news of their separation was announced, Cannon told “Good Morning America” that the former couple’s main focus was protecting their two children. “We’ll forever be family,” he said. “We’re there for our children, and are making them the number one priority and understanding that they’re loved and can have an amazing holiday.”

Cannon Says He Has No Plans to Get Married Again After Carey Divorce

Getty TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

During his conversation with Povich, Cannon also shared that his marriage to Carey would be his last, telling the host, “I think because of some of the natures of, like, unmarrying are not good,” adding that the divorce process “takes so long” and becomes “draining.”

He continued, “It didn’t affect us, but it really could have affected how we handled one another as friends. I saw the traps of how this could have turned really bad if we didn’t step in and really engage as a family.”

He also wanted to note that their separation and eventual divorce “was smooth” despite any negative reports about the former couple back then.

This isn’t the first time Cannon has shared that he won’t ever wed again. Just before their divorce was finalized, he told Dujour in 2016, “I feel like marriage isn’t for everyone. A friend of mine put it the funniest way. He said, ‘If you heard that there was a 50/50 chance of living or dying when you jump out of a plane, you probably wouldn’t go skydiving.'”

“There’s like a 50/50 chance of a marriage working. If it didn’t work out for you the first time, and you still survived it, you probably shouldn’t do it again,” he added.