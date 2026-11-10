Fantasia Wows Fans With Jaw-Dropping New Look at Her Christmas Movie Premiere

Singing sensation Fantasia Barrino Taylor has gone from “The Color Purple” to seeing red and green in “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas.” Fans can’t get enough of her look, especially her sharp new hairdo, at the movie’s premiere on November 9, 2026.

The season three “American Idol” winner dazzled on the red carpet in Atlanta as the cast gathered to celebrate their new Netflix film, set to premiere on Netflix on November 11. It was written, directed, and produced by Perry. The soundtrack features Fantasia and a bevy of beloved gospel stars, all produced by gospel great Kirk Franklin.

Fan Jokes Fantasia’s Hair Stylist Deserves a Raise

Fantasia posted numerous photos from the Atlanta premiere, sending fans into a frenzy over her gorgeous look, from her custom CDAM gown to her Alexis Bittar statement bracelets. But the biggest winner of the night was her modern, short cut from celebrity stylist Derickus Crawford.

Fans and friends flooded Fantasia’s post with compliments, including one who gushed, “That’s right @fantasia “CURTAINS CLOSED!! You ate with this dress 🏆❤️”

Someone else wrote, “She is the Moment of all moments 😍🔥” and another quipped, “Give the hair stylist a raise, because what?!”

One person exclaimed, “We are NOT worthy of the greatest! 🔥 🔥 🔥” while another gave the highest of all compliments with, “The dress is NASTY, but the CUT… IS LETHAL 😮‍💨🤌🏽🔥”

Fantasia, 42, attended the premiere with her husband of 11 years, Kendall Taylor, who sweetly kissed her cheek and looked enamored by his wife on the red carpet.

Fantasia Says Filming New Christmas Movie Brought Back Sweet Memories With Her Grandma

Getty (L-R) Yolanda Adams, Jacky Clark, Ann Nesby, Mason Douglas, Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, John Gray, Jekalyn Carr, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Chanté Moore, Tyler Perry, Le’Andria Johnson and Carl Len attend The Gospel of Christmas Atlanta Premiere at Tabernacle on November 9, 2026 in Atlanta.

In “The Gospel of Christmas,” Fantasia and Durrell “Tank” Babbs play a pastor’s wife and a struggling preacher who are trying to save their church before Christmas.

An impressive lineup of gospel music icons appear too, including CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, Smokie Norful, Jekalyn Carr, and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.

The film is focused on a struggling pastor named Isaac (Tank) and his wife Rebecca (Fantasia) after they inherit his family’s church in a troubled New York City neighborhood. Isaac is challenged by “doubt, temptation, and a sinister adversary” as he leans into the power of prayer to save the church, his family, and his community before Christmas.

“The vision for ‘The Gospel of Christmas’ started with me listening to the songs that inspired me, that got me through some really, really rough times,” Perry told Netflix’s Tudum. “It was really important to me to have some of the most incredible gospel artists there are on the planet be a part of helping me tell the story. If you know gospel, you know these people, and if you don’t know gospel, just wait until you see this movie.”

Getty Fantasia Barrino Taylor at the premiere of “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas” on November 9, 2026.

Fantasia told People that filming the movie brought back tons of sweet memories with her grandmother, Apostle Addie Collins, a preacher who died in 2015.

“Her birthday was on Christmas,” she explained, “and she was my biggest fan who I could call at any time, and she would lift my spirits with wise and kind words from her heart and from the good book, The Word of God. This movie made me recall and appreciate all of those special Christmas memories.”

Fantasia added, “The movie is so special to me because of all the special legends of the Gospel that Tyler Perry placed in one room! It was absolutely incredible.”