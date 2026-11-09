‘American Idol’ Winner Shares Rare Life Update After Fame

“American Idol” has been behind some of music’s biggest success stories, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Scotty McCreery, to name a few. The competition has also changed the lives of its more recent winners, including season 23 champion Jamal Roberts.

The former P.E. teacher and girl dad from Meridian, Mississippi, has experienced a major life change since taking home the title, but he’s making sure that newfound fame doesn’t change who he is.

Jamal Roberts Opens up About Life After Winning ‘American Idol’ Season 23

Getty Jamal Roberts attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

In a recent interview with ABC 11, “American Idol” season 23 winner Jamal Roberts opened up about staying true to himself despite his newfound fame. The singer shared how he’s continued to embrace the same things that made him relatable to fans throughout his journey on the show, including being the devoted “girl dad” viewers grew to love.

“I just say staying connected to my routine and what I do normal. Being a dad, going fishing and playing basketball and doing all those things that I was doing before ‘American Idol’ and before the fame. It keeps me grounded and humble. It makes me just be Jamal. This is who Jamal is,” he shared.

When fans first met Roberts, they learned that he was a devoted girl dad to his daughters Harmoni and Lyrik. According to Good Housekeeping, the singer welcomed another daughter, Gianna, born just before he made the Top 8. After he won “American Idol,” the first thing he made sure to do was see his girls. “I took them to the house so we could spend time with each other,” he shared.

He also been open about how much the show has played a huge impact on his daughters lives. On Instagram in May, he shared a sweet photo of daughters Harmoni and Lyrik having the time of their lives at Disneyland. “These girls are having the time of their life. Thank you, World, and thank you, American Idol, for making my girls’ dream come true. I can’t even explain how making them smile makes me feel inside,” he shared.

Roberts Released His Debut Album ‘The Journey’

In his interview with ABC 11, Roberts was back home in Mississippi celebrating the release of his debut album, “The Journey.” The nine-track album leans heavily into R&B and soul with personal songs like “Girl Dad,” a tribute to his three daughters, and “Mississippi,” a deeply personal tribute to his home state while also singing about navigating his newfound fame and being away from his family.

Roberts also shows off his sensual side with romantic and heartfelt tracks “Perfect for Me” and “Can’t Let Go.” There are also songs that deal with the complicated side of relationships, including “Drunk Texting” and “Somebody Else.” Giving fans different sides of Roberts they didn’t see on “American Idol.”

Sharing why he named his album “The Journey,” Roberts told Rated R&B, “I’ve always believed that everybody’s got a story, and this album is mine. That’s why I called it ‘The Journey.’ It isn’t just about where I’ve been. It’s about every lesson, every blessing, every heartbreak, every prayer, and every person who helped shape me along the way.”