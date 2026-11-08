Chris Tungseth Says ‘Idol’ Changed His Life Amid Collab With Grammy Winner

Chris Tungseth can’t quite believe how much has changed for him in the year since he auditioned for Season 24 of “American Idol” with judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie in Nashville. With a new single out and a collaboration with two-time Grammy winner Billy Ray Cyrus, the Top 5 finalist — a former construction worker from Fergus Falls, Minnesota — wrote that his “life changed” that day in a post he shared on November 7, 2026.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year…” he captioned a grainy photo of him at the 2025 “American Idol” auditions in Nashville. “A year ago my life changed. I kept telling myself, ‘my dreams might be coming true.’ And life just kept getting wilder & wilder. My heart is so full. I miss my new (lifelong) friends. I miss the pressure. I miss my family. I’m so grateful for it all.”

Chris Tungseth Says Billy Ray Cyrus Saw Him on ‘American Idol’

Tungseth, a country rocker who grew up singing in his dad’s church, concluded his post by writing, “thank you @americanidol for giving me the coolest friends, and thank you for changing my life 🥲 thank you Jesus for your faithfulness”

Some of those friends he made on the show weighed in with comments, including fellow contestant Philmon Lee, who wrote, “I love you buddy ro 💯💯” and rocker Genevieve Heyward, who commented, “CHRIS😭🩷 imyyyyy”

Tungseth’s gritty vocals didn’t only captivate the judges and viewers, but also impressed Cyrus, who saw his duet with “American Idol” alum Bucky Covington on May 4. The duo sang Garth Brooks’ “Thunder Rolls” and blew the audience away, and Cyrus, too.

“Billy is a legend,” Tungseth told ABC’s On the Red Carpet. “It’s actually crazy, the finale week of ‘American Idol. ‘ I got a text from Bucky texting saying, ‘Hey, Billy wants to cut a song with us.’ And I’m just, I’m freaking out.”

Shortly after the season ended, Tungseth flew to Nashville to record a song called “Tip Your Hat” with Cyrus and Covington, telling the outlet, “Billy Ray Cyrus is just one of the best people I’ve ever met. He’s just such a great human being, and he kind of took me under his wing and is just, yeah, been super gracious to me.”

Chris Tungseth Has 2 New Songs Out

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Cyrus, Buckington, and Tungseth made a surprise appearance together in early June, during CMA Fest at the “American Idol” showcase, to debut their new song onstage. On November 6, Tungseth posted a screenshot of the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s deluxe version of “The Hill” to share that “Tip Your Hat” is on the newly released record.

In late October, Tungseth also released his second solo single, “Sophia,” with the music video above, filmed in Wyoming. The country crooner landed a deal with 19 Entertainment, the record label that works with a select number of “American Idol” alums; his first single was “Lonely Road.”

Tungseth is already booked for two country fests in 2027, including August’s WE Fest, alongside country stars like Riley Green and Tim McGraw.