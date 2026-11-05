Fans Send Support to Beloved Rock Frontman After He Reveals Stage 3 Cancer Diagnosis

Fans of “American Idol” may recall that when the eventual winner of Season 17, Laine Hardy, first auditioned for the show, he performed a cover “Hurricane” by The Band of Heathens.

Now, that band’s frontman is coming forward to share some unwelcome news about his health.

A Sobering Diagnosis

On Tuesday, November 3, Band of Heathens singer and guitarist Gordy Quist shared a video on Instagram to share some “unfortunate” news with fans.

“On October 20th, a week-and-a-half ago ago, I was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer,” he said.

He continued by adding, “I would urge all of you to please get your colonoscopy if you’re overdue. It’s super easy, not a big deal.”

Quist then said, “And I’m very fortunate that I went to get mine because I’ve had zero symptoms and likely would not have had symptoms for a while, but they found a small three-centimeter tumor, and also we have since found that there is a lymph node right behind it that is also lining up and is likely cancerous.”

He also revealed he had to step down from touring with the band for the time being. “I don’t know how long, but I’m going to dive head-first into this challenge and be focused on this, and I can’t travel at the moment,” he said.

Fans were quick to respond by sharing their support.

“You got this, Gordy! Sending you lots of love and healing energy ❤️,” read one comment while another shared, “Here’s to speedy and complete healing.”

“Thinking of you and your family, Gordy,” added another fan. “Love the positive attitude and using your platform to inform and encourage others to get screened.”

‘This Has Obviously Been a Shock’

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Quist ended the video by directing fans to his personal website, where he plans to post regular updates on his health and the treatment he’s undergoing — and had already shared a more comprehensive update about his diagnosis and treatment plans in his first post.

“This has obviously been a shock to me and my family. I’m in the best shape of my life since my college football days, my diet has been pretty healthy for years, and I’ve had zero symptoms,” he wrote. “I only got the colonoscopy because my wife was aggressively and wisely pushing me to.

He also emphasized the importance of colonoscopies. “If you’re 45 or older, or have ever had blood in your poop (regardless of your age), please go schedule your colonoscopy,” Quist wrote. “It’s really not a big deal. The prep is the worst part, and even that is mostly just a long evening getting very well acquainted with your bathroom. Most likely they’ll find nothing of concern. But if you’re in the unlikely position of having a tumor, time is of the essence.”

He continued by writing, “While my odds look good, coming face to face with my own mortality has brought a renewed sense of beauty to every moment, and a fresh urgency to make the most of the time we have. I’ve had the kind of perspective shift that’s apparently common with a cancer diagnosis, and I’m cherishing every moment with my family, my friends, and in the studio. Frankly, I’m just slowing down and looking around at the beauty that surrounds all of us every day. It’s a beautiful world, even in the midst of tragedy and darkness.”











