Jennifer Hudson Showed Off Her Curves & Her Confidence at the 2026 Daytime Emmys – Photos

The 54th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place on Friday, October 30, in Los Angeles, California, celebrating the actors and actresses, daytime talk show hosts, crews, and creators who produce some of the most beloved broadcasts shown in the morning and afternoon hours.

Among those nominated was “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson, who now hosts her popular daytime talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and was up for the award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. Although the EGOT winner did not end up winning (the award went to Sherri Shepherd for “Sherri”), fans could not stop talking about Hudson’s stunning look on the red carpet.

Jennifer Hudson Wears Stunning Christian Siriano Gown at 2026 Daytime Emmys

Getty Jennifer Hudson attends the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Hollywood Palladium on October 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Hudson didn’t win the Daytime Emmy award for Outstanding Daytime Series Host for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” but she certainly won on the red carpet.

The “American Idol” season 3 alum turned heads as she posed for photos on the carpet, with Women’s Wear Daily reporting that Hudson wore a floor length metallic gown designed by Christian Siriano from his Spring 2027 Ready to Wear Collection.

The strapless dress hugged Hudson’s figure, accentuating her curves with a structured bodice featuring pronounced vertical boning and a form-fitting, contoured skirt. The dress also featured a stunning pattern, with metallic hues blending together in an eye-catching, swirling design.

Getty Jennifer Hudson attends the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Hollywood Palladium on October 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Hudsin accessorized her ensemble with oversized gold-and-diamond hoop earrings and a delicate necklace featuring a gold butterfly pendant. The EGOT winner kept her makeup simple, opting for a flawless nude lip that complemented her look. With minimal accessories and understated glam, Hudson let her stunning dress take center stage that night.

Another ‘American Idol’ Alum Won Big at the 2026 Daytime Emmys

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Hudson wasn’t the only “American Idol” alum in attendance at the 2026 Daytime Emmys Awards. The show’s first-ever winner, Kelly Clarkson also nominated that evening for her hit talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” According to Entertainment Weekly, Clarkson took home the award, beating out several daytime programs, including “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “3rd Hour of Today,” The Drew Barrymore Show, “Today with Jenna & Friends,” and “The View.”

In fact, Clarkson’s talk show won several catergories that night, including four other awards for sound mixing/sound editing, art direction/set decoration/scenic design and hairstyling/makeup, per USA Today.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” officially concluded after seven seasons and 1,200 episodes in August. Clarkson announced that she was leaving the daytime talk show in February, sharing in an Instagram post, “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.” Clarkson did promise her fans that it didn’t mean she’d stop making music, either.