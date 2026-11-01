Ryan Seacrest Transforms Into a Marvel Supervillain for Halloween – Video

Ryan Seacrest opted for a low-key Halloween outfit on Saturday, October 31, and spent the night in bed, and fans couldn’t have loved the moment more.

Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His Halloween Costume

In the clip he posted on Instagram, Seacrest wears a Doctor Doom mask and a gown as he flops onto his bed and relaxes. The text on the video reads, “Dr. Doom’s day off.” Doctor Doom is a Marvel Comics supervillain.

In the caption, the “American Idol” host shared his thoughts, writing, “Even villains need rest. Happy Halloween.”

Fans thought the clip was hilarious and reacted in the comments. “Love it!! I’m sitting on my couch in my robe ha ha. Great minds think alike lol enjoy your day off. Happy HALLOWEEN,” a comment reads. “Happy Halloween to you. Love u,” a second fan shared.

A third comment reads, “That’s One way of enjoying your day off LOL you look comfy.”

Other reactions include, “Good for you taking a day off happy Halloween,” “Oh my goodness….you really really scared me. So glad it’s just a mask!” “Spooky Happy Halloween,” and “Wait! But you have to go out!!!”

On Friday, October 30, Seacrest was inspired by Marvel and appeared in a sketch called “Shockin’ Eve” on Live with Kelly and Mark in honor of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Ryan Seacrest’s Halloween Costumes

Seacrest has had some incredible Halloween costumes over the years, starting in childhood. In 2025, he shared three throwbacks of his different costumes on Instagram, much to the delight of his fans. But this year, fans also enjoyed seeing the “Wheel of Fortune” host in casual clothes, which Seacrest may embrace more in the future.

Seacrest is praised for his style, but fans also love seeing him in more casual attire. He discussed wearing pajamas in public during an episode of his “On Air” show alongside co-hosts Sisanie and Tanya Rad on October 20.

“I’m seeing more of this, out when I run to the store in the evening to pick something up or in the morning on the weekend, and I’m beginning to change my position,” Seacrest said. “Is it okay to wear pajamas to run a quick errand? Some pajamas are borderline leisure-y wear.”

In a clip posted on Instagram, Seacrest added, “Especially on a weekend morning, I think it’s fine.” The debate in the comment section was fierce.

Doctor Doom Proves Popular for Halloween 2026

Doctor Doom was a popular costume choice this year because “Avengers: Doomsday” stars Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. impressed fans with a video on Instagram of their Halloween costumes. Pascal wore Victor von Doom’s outfit, while Downey Jr. dressed up as Mr. Fantastic, switching up their costumes.

“Victor. Richard. Costume swap!” Downey Jr. captioned the post. The post has already received 6.8 million likes and has been flooded with comments from excited Marvel fans. “This is the multiverse of madness btw,” a comment reads. “MY DIVAS,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Did Loki mess with the timeline again,” “this feels like watching doomsday on some sketchy website two days after release,” “THIS IS ICONIC,” and “IMAGINE THIS IS A SPOILER.”

