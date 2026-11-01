Who’s the Richest Among All 15 Celebs Who’ve Been ‘American Idol’ Judges: Wealth Rankings

Since “American Idol” debuted in 2002, the show has had 15 different judges, most of whom have been major celebrities with massive fortunes, from Mariah Carey to Keith Urban. They all continue to be active in the entertainment industry, continuing to build their fortunes.

Now that the show’s current judges — Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie — have begun filming the show’s 25th season, we were curious about which of the 15 judges has amassed the largest fortune. According to data from Celebrity Net Worth, the answer is original (and easily the most memorable) judge Simon Cowell. Read on to see where each judge ranks and what’s contributed to their giant bank accounts.

1. Simon Cowell is the Richest ‘American Idol’ Judge, With a $600 Million Fortune

Getty Original ‘American Idol’ judge and current ‘AGT’ judge Simon Cowell

Cowell became a household name when “American Idol” premiered, serving on the judging panel alongside Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. His brutally honest critiques and grumpy demeanor are unmatched in the show’s history, but he helped make superstars out of contestants like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

Cowell’s $600 million fortune comes not just from “American Idol,” but because he’s built his own empire through successful television franchises, including “The X Factor,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent,” where he continues to be a judge.

In addition, he discovered and nurtured the careers of major music acts, including One Direction, Il Divo, and Leona Lewis, making money via TV production deals, record deals, music management, and having a stake in various entertainment franchises.

2. Ellen DeGeneres is the 2nd Richest ‘American Idol’ Judge

Getty Ellen DeGeneres has an estimated worth of $500 million.

Comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres only lasted one season as a judge on “American Idol,” in 2010. But her entertainment career had already made her incredibly wealthy, amassing a net worth of $450 to $500 million, per Forbes.

DeGeneres built her fortune through “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which she hosted for 19 seasons, from 2003 to 2022. Variety reported in 2020 that she was earning more than $50 million per year from Telepictures, the production company behind her show.

DeGeneres has also had a major comedy career, including becoming the first woman to make $20 million for a Netflix stand-up special, per People. Plus, she’s made millions through product endorsements and real estate transactions; she and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have bought and sold over 50 houses around the world.

3. Former ‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry & Jennifer Lopez Both Have a Net Worth of $400 Million

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry are tied for third place, both said to have net worths of around $400 million.

J. Lo served as an “American Idol” judge from seasons 10 through 13 and then returned for season 15. She made a pretty penny on the judges’ panel, but her estimated fortune of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, comes from a remarkably diverse career that’s included hit albums, global concert tours, major movies, TV perfo, fragrances, fashion and endorsement partnerships.

Getty Katy Perry (L) and Jennifer Lopez backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles

Perry, who was a judge from seasons 16 through 22, reportedly earned $25 million for each season, but made most of her fortune from her hugely successful music career, with hits like “Firework,” “Roar,” “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream,” per Parade. One particularly significant financial transaction came in 2023, when she sold the rights to her music catalog for approximately $225 million.

Here’s the Ranking of the Other ‘American Idol’ Judges’ Net Worths

Behind the top four earners, here’s where the other “American Idol” judges rank, based on their estimated net worths.

“American Idol” season 25 is expected to return to ABC in early 2027, but a premiere date has not been announced yet.