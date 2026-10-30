Mariah Carey Reflects on the 25th Anniversary of Her ‘Glitter’ Album With an Announcement

Former “American Idol” judge Mariah Carey posted three photos on Instagram on Thursday, October 29, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 2001 album, “Glitter.”

Mariah Carey Shares Her Thoughts on Her 2001 Album ‘Glitter’

The first photo shows the singer in a bright pink T-shirt that reads “Loverboy.” In the second photo, she is holding up a sign that reads “Queen got Justice for Glitter.” The last photo shows the album cover for Carey’s eighth studio album.

In the post’s caption, Carey shared her thoughts. “Feels very surreal to say, but the 25th anniversary of Glitter is here, and I get to celebrate with you, my lambs. There was a time when I couldn’t even acknowledge this project, but thanks to the lambs who made #JusticeForGlitter happen,” she wrote.

She continued, “I now can look back at this album with pride and a big smile on my face. The making of this album was filled with so much joy, and I’m so happy that it’s back out in the world for us to enjoy. For this deluxe edition, I loved going back in the vault and finding demos, a fun live medley, and a couple of unreleased songs that I always felt belonged on the original album. I hope you love this album as much as I do!!”

The fan campaign for “Glitter” supports the album that initially didn’t enjoy commercial success, though fans have since changed that.

Fans flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts. “THANK YOU QUEEN,” a comment reads. “We are so grateful for you! Just know how much we love and adore you,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “We love you what a birthday gift for me,” “In music, she found her dream, her love, and herself,” and “You and only you can make me feel the WAY YOU DOOOOOOOOO!! Thank you mama MC!”

Mariah Carey’s Incredible Career

Carey is a superstar who has achieved incredible things in her professional life, including serving as a judge on “American Idol” for Season 12, releasing 16 studio albums, and becoming the queen of Christmas. In a 2022 interview with W Magazine, she spoke about what Christmas is like at the Carey house, and why the holiday is so special to her.

“Darling, look, I know a lot of the time people are like, “Oh, yay! Look at her! She’s, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,” or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy,” she said. “People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, ‘Here I am!’ And that is not what it is. I doubt you have enough time to write about all that, so we won’t go into it. But when you grow up with a messed-up life and then you’re able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me.”

She continued, “That’s why I want my kids to have everything they can have. I want them to be able to understand that they can be anything they want to be.”