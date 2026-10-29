Katy Perry Gives Fans a Peek at Her 42nd Birthday Celebration With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry continues to share sweet glimpses of her life with her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former “American Idol” judge recently celebrated her 42nd birthday on October 25, and, in no surprise, spent the milestone year with Trudeau.

Perry took to Instagram days after her birthday to share a carousel documenting how she and Trudeau celebrated. The couple traded the glitz and glam of Hollywood for a more adventurous outing in the great outdoors, quite literally reaching new heights as they went rock climbing together.

Katy Perry Rings in 42nd Birthday With Justin Trudeau in New Instagram Post

Getty Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Katy Perry officially turned 42 on October 25, and instead of throwing a huge birthday party, she kept it low key, opting to celebrate the major milestone year with her beau Justin Trudeau.

Sharing photos on Thursday, October 29, on Instagram, the first snapshot sees Perry rock climbling, wearing a protective helmet and proper climbing gear as she smiles to the camera before making her way up. Meanwhile, a second photo shows Trudeau also in climbing gear as he prepares to work his way up the cliff.

Perry also shared a video of herself crossing a narrow bridge suspended high above the ground and between cliffs, a feat that even the most adventurous travelers would think twice about. Still, the trek appeared to be worth it, as the “Teenage Dream” songstress panned her camera to capture the breathtaking views around her.

Another photo showed the couple, who aren’t afraid of a little PDA, embracing a kiss as they reached the top. But rock climbing wasn’t all the adventure they had in store for the day. Afterward, the pair had a more relaxing time as they went kayaking. Perry also shared a photo of a delicious chocolate cake that read, “Happy Birthday.”

In her caption, the singer reflected on turning 42 and getting to spend it with Trudeau: “Climbed to level 42 this week! Was feeling indifferent about the inbetweeness of age 42… Then it was explained to me that 42 is actually the answer to everything. Though I still don’t understand, I’m ok with turning 42 as long as I can turn 42 with you ♥️ back to living…”

Perry & Trudeau Continue Showcasing Their Love During Red Carpet Appearances

Getty Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City.

Perry and Trudeau have attended several events together ever since making their relationship public and Instagram official in December 2025. Most recently, the pair looked all loved up while posing on the red carpet at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in September.

Perry later shared photos on Instagram of her and Trudeau at the museum, giving fans a glimpse of some of her favorite exhibits. Among the highlights were “Star Wars” memorabilia, including Anakin Skywalker’s Podracer and beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO, which Perry snapped a photo of Trudeau standing in front of.

Her final photo was a sweet selfie of her and Trudeau heading to the event in their car while holding hands.

Trudeau also supported Perry at the world premiere of the Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris concert movie at the TriBeCa Film Festival in June. The pair appeared head over heels for one another as they held each other close while taking pictures.