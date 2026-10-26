4 ‘American Idol’ Contestants Who Went on to Compete on ‘The Voice’

Many aspiring singers dream of making it big in the music industry, and shows like “American Idol” offer a chance to turn that dream into a reality. With millions of viewers tuning in, contestants have the opportunity to showcase their vocal talents and introduce themselves to a nationwide audience.

However, not every hopeful makes it far in the competition. For four “American Idol” contestants, the setback wasn’t the end of the road. Instead, they tried their luck on another popular singing competition, “The Voice,” where they found even greater success. In fact, one contestant on this list even took home the ultimate prize.

1. Frenchie Davis- ‘American Idol’ Season 2, ‘The Voice’ Season 1

Viewers who have watched “American Idol” since its heyday will likely remember Frenchie Davis. The singer auditioned in season 2 with a powerful rendition of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls,” delivering a performance that gave judge Paula Abdul chills. Unfortunately, Davis journey came to an abrupt end during the Top 48 round after topless photos of the singer surfaced online, resulting in her disqualification from the show, per Today.

However, eight years later, Davis made her way onto the first-ever season of “The Voice” in 2011. During her audition, she sang Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl,” getting a chair spin from judge Christina Aguilera and joining her team. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she came in fifth place.

2. Sundance Head- ‘American Idol’ Season 6, ‘The Voice’ Season 11

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 03: Voice contestant Sundance Head attends the premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “Sing” on December 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Sundance Head first made his TV debut on “American Idol” season 6 in 2007. The singer made it all the way to the Top 16 before being eliminated from the competition. Jordin Sparks ultimatly took home the season 6 crown, making history as the youngest female winner in the show’s history at just 17 years old.

However, that didn’t stop Head from continuing his music dreams. Nine years later, he was a contestant on season 11 of “The Voice.” His Blind Audition earned chair turns from both Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, and the country singer ultimately chose to join Shelton’s team.

In a full-circle moment, Head went on to win the entire season!

3. Colton Swon/Swon Brother- ‘American Idol’ Season 9, ‘The Voice’ Season 4

Getty NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 01: Colton and Zach Swon of the Swon Brothers attend the 9th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on September 1, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“American Idol” fans may not really remember contestant Colton Swon during season 9 in 2007, since he didn’t make it too far, ending his Idol journey after reaching the Top 48.

However, he did give reality singing competitions another go around when he auditioned for season 4 of “The Voice,” this time, bringing along his brother Zach, and introducing fans to the Swon Brothers. During their Blind Audition, the men sang a rendition of Tom Petty’s “American Girl,” ultimately teaming up with Blake Shelton. They made it far that season, placing third, per ET.

4. Dexter Roberts- ‘American Idol’ Season 13, ‘The Voice’ Season 16

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 21: Dexter Roberts (L) and Aloe Blacc perform onstage during Fox’s “American Idol” XIII Finale at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 21, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Although Dexter Roberts didn’t win season 13 of “American Idol,” he still made an impressive run on the show. The aspiring country singer finished in seventh place in 2014, a noteworthy accomplishment in its own right.

But Roberts wasn’t finished pursuing his musical dreams on reality TV. In 2019, he returned to the competition stage, this time auditioning for “The Voice” season 16. During Blind Auditions, Roberts had all four judges turn their chairs. He ultimately teamed up with Blake Shelton and went all the way to the finals, coming in third place, per ET.