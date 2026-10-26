The Youngest Contestants to Ever Win ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” has been on air since 2002, and there have been a lot of changes over the years, from judges and ways to vote to the upcoming season no longer seeing the contestants getting golden tickets to Hollywood, after the show’s production officially moved to Georgia.

The age limit to audition for the beloved show has changed too. During seasons 1-3, the minimum age was 16, while the maximum age to audition was 24. The maximum age later increased to 28 ahead of season 4, which has remained the same ever since. However, Idol wanted to welcome younger talent, and ahead of season 10, allowed those who were 15 to audition, per People.

With 24 seasons under its belt, a 15-year-old has not yet won the competition series. However, there have been several stars who were still just teenagers when they took home the “American Idol” crown, changing their lives forever.

1. Fantasia Barrino-19

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Recording artist Fantasia attends FOX’s “American Idol” Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Fantasia Barrino was 19 years old when she won season 3 of “American Idol” in May 2004. Barrino, born on June 30, 1984, was just shy of her 20th birthday when she won the show. Since her win, Barrino saw major success, including having her debut album, “Free Yourself,” go platinum, becoming a Grammy winner in 2011, making her Broadway debut in “The Color Purple,” and becoming one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in 2024.

Barrino reflected on her win 20 years later after making a special appearance on the season 22 finale. “It doesn’t feel like 20 years. Every time someone says that, my heart drops. I’m like, ‘Wait, what?'” Barrino shared with ET. “[But] there’s been good, there’s been bad, but I was so young, and so my thing is I want to let the young people [on this season] know… make sure you have a great team and enjoy it. Don’t take it too seriously, you understand.”

2. Iam Tongi-18

Getty Iam Tongi attends as 19/BMG Takeover presents Your American Idols Live In Concert on June 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hawaii native Iam Tongi was just 18 years old and a senior in high school when he was crowned the winner of “American Idol” for season 21 in May 2023. Just four months later, he celebrated his 20th birthday on September 1.

Tongi made “American Idol” history when he became the first Pacific Islander to win the show. Since his win, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2025, recorded a version of “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” for Disney’s live-action film “Lilo & Stitch,” and released his debut album, “Good for My Soul,” in March 2026.

3. Laine Hardy-18

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Winner Laine Hardy attends ABC’s “American Idol” Finale on May 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Laine Hardy was born on September 12, 2000, making him 18 years old when he won season 17 of “American Idol” in May 2019. Since his win, Hardy has continued to build a successful career in country music, having released his debut album, “Here’s to Anyone,” in 2021, followed by several EPs.

Like Tongi, Hardy has also made his Grand Ole Opry debut and was even a special guest performer on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2021, per Taste of Country.

2. Scotty McCreery-17

Getty MAY 07: Scotty McCreery performs at SiriusXM Studios on May 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Scotty McCreery is the youngest male contestant to ever win “American Idol.” The country singer was 17 when he won season 10 in May 2011. McCreery was born on October 9, 1993.

McCreery has had one of the most successful careers in music after his Idol win. Since his win, he’s released six studio albums, scored his seventh No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay with his 2025 hit “Bottle Rockets” with Hootie & the Blowfish, and in July, celebrated 15 years in the music industry.

To honor 15 years of being in country music, McCreery released “15,” an album featuring nine of his biggest hits and four new songs.

1. Jordin Sparks-17

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Jordin Sparks attends BET 45 Dinner at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 07, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jordin Sparks currently holds the title of the youngest female to ever win “American Idol.” Born on December 22, 1989, Sparks was 17 when she won Season 6 in May 2007.

Sparks’ self-titled debut album was certified platinum and spawned mega hits like “Tattoo” and “No Air,” the latter being nominated for a Grammy. Sparks has also worked both on Broadway and in film, starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” and later playing the lead in “Waitress.” In 2021, she starred alongside the late Whitney Houston in “Sparkle.” Most recently, Sparks released her podcast, “What’s Your Spark?”

Next year, Sparks will celebrate 20 years since winning “American Idol.”