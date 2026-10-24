Ryan Seacrest, 51, Reveals He’s Ready to Propose: ‘I’ve Thought It Through’

One of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, “American Idol” and “Wheel of Fortune” host Ryan Seacrest, 51, says he’s ready to propose to his future wife. Only one issue: it’s not clear if Seacrest has met the woman of his dreams yet.

Ryan Seacrest Says He Has Proposal Ideas Written in His Phone’s Notes Section

On the “Wheel of Fortune” episode that aired on October 22, 2026, contestant Olivia Bordenet made it to the bonus round. Though she couldn’t solve her final puzzle, she still went home with $25,598 and a trip, which will likely come in handy as she plans her wedding and honeymoon.

The Chicago resident told Seacrest she was one year and one day away from marrying her fiancé, Jake, who was in the audience to cheer her on. When Seacrest asked if Jake’s proposal was romantic, Bordenet answered, “It was unbelievable. I’ve never been more stunned and shocked in my entire life. He caught me completely off-guard!”

Getty Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the “Wheel of Fortune” season 42 kickoff in August 2024.

With his jaw dropped, Seacrest exclaimed, “Way to go, man!” Bordenet added, “He pulled off a great proposal for sure.”

After a commercial break, Seacrest and his co-host, Vanna White, wondered aloud how Jake proposed, according to TV Insider. White then said to Seacrest, “And I want to know about your proposal. Do you have thoughts on a proposal?”

“You’re putting me on the spot there, Vanna,” Seacrest quipped, but he then said, “Obviously, I’ve thought it through.”

“The element of surprise and the wording and everything,” Seacrest revealed. “I’ve put it in the notes in my phone.”

The audience laughed when he admitted, “There’s just that one blank to fill out at the end when we get there. I’ll run it by you first.”

Seacrest has been open about wanting to settle down eventually. In 2021, he told WSJ Magazine, “I do want to have kids. But I haven’t even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it’s become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that.”

Getty Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on February 5, 2013.

Seacrest has never been married and doesn’t have any kids, but he has had some high-profile romances. As his career was taking off on “American Idol,” he dated actress Shana Wall from 2003 to 2005. According to Us Magazine, he has also had brief relationships with “Celebrity Big Brother” alum Jasmine Waltz, Renée Hall, and Hilary Cruz.

Seacrest’s most public was relationship with “Dancing with the Stars” host Julianne Hough. After dating on and off from 2010 to 2013, the two have remained friends. In fact, she’ll be part of his annual New Year’s Eve countdown show on ABC this year, beaming in from Las Vegas while he leads the broadcast from New York.

Seacrest’s longest public relationship was with model Shayna Taylor. The pair dated on and off for about 8 years, from 2012 to 2020. Around June 2021, Seacrest began dating model Aubrey Paige, but kept their three-year relationship pretty private other than posting an occasional vacation pic. The couple broke up in 2024.

Most recently, he’s been linked to model Maxine Nova, whom he was spotted spending time with in the south of France over the summer.