Ryan Seacrest Spotted Dining With Dutch Model Maxime Nova

Ryan Seacrest was recently spotted with Dutch model Maxime Nova at a beautiful eatery in France.

Nova was seen wearing a fashionable open-back black minidress, while the “Wheel of Fortune” host wore a white linen short-sleeved shirt and shorts, according to photos from The Sun.

Seacrest’s dinner outing has sparked rumors that the pair are now dating, following his split with Aubrey Paige last year.

What We Know About Maxime Nova

Nova’s Instagram highlights her numerous fashion editorials for publications such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and French fashion magazine L’Officiel. She’s also appeared in several clothing and jewelry campaigns.

She has nearly 27,000 followers on the social media platform, which features glamorous shots of her in Paris, Los Angeles, and Rome.

She previously made headlines over her rumored romance with Mohamed Hadid, who is the father of supermodels Bella and Gigi. The pair was photographed in Beverly Hills in 2022, however their relationship has not been confirmed, The Sun reported.

Ryan Seacrest Opens Up About Dating

The TV personality opened up about his dating turn offs.

During a segment of “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” he explained that he is looking for someone who shows “politeness to strangers.”

“When you’re out on a run or a walk or a bike ride, do you say hi to people that pass?” he explained. “If you don’t, I’m not so sure about you. And if someone says ‘good morning’ to you on the path and you don’t respond, that is a red flag.”

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He also revealed what behaviors in a mate are good signs.

“I really look forward to getting up and having my coffee,” he said. “I think if we can’t share that moment together, it’s a red flag. So, ‘I need coffee,’ is a green flag. Don’t have a lot, and please don’t put milks and stuff in it.”

Another sign of a good potential partner is how long it takes them to prepare for an outing.

“Can get ready in less than 27 minutes. ‘Cause not 30. It’s not 25. 27. Green flag. If you’re over an hour, and I have been there over an hour. What are you doing?” he said

Ryan Seacrest’s Dating History

Seacrest’s dating history is a string of high‑profile, mostly long‑term relationships that he’s kept relatively private despite his very public career.

One of his earliest widely-known relationships was with Shana Wall, whom he dated from 2003 to 2005. After that came several brief romances with Jasmine Waltz, Renée Hall, and Hilary Cruz.

Perhaps his most talked‑about relationship was with Julianne Hough, lasting from 2010 to 2013. Seacrest’s longest relationship appears to be with model Shayna Taylor. They dated on and off for about eight years, ultimately ending things amicably in 2020.

Most recently, he dated Aubrey Paige for roughly three years starting in 2021, keeping the relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/16606107/ryan-seacrest-dating-maxime-nova-model-mohamed-hadid