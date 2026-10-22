Carrie Underwood Honors Late Dolly Parton With Heartfelt Performance: Watch Video

Carrie Underwood paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Dolly Parton, delivering a moving rendition of “I Will Always Love You” as some of country music’s biggest stars gathered to celebrate the legend’s life.

The Grammy-winning singer, 43, took the stage Wednesday, October 21, for the closing performance of “CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton,” a two-hour television special honoring the country icon, who died in August at age 80.

The longtime “American Idol” judge performed the beloved ballad in a flowing white dress before several fellow artists joined her onstage for the show’s final moments.

Getty Zac Brown, Sierra Hull, Ricky Skaggs, Molly Tuttle, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Brad Paisley, Béla Fleck, Ashley McBryde, Amy Grant, Vince Gill Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Ella Langley, Katy Perry, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood, Lukas Nelson, Kristin Chenoweth, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook perform onstage as CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration Of Dolly Parton at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on October 21, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The tribute took place at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville and aired live on ABC and Disney+.

Carrie Underwood Delivers Emotional Tribute to Dolly Parton

Underwood closed the star-studded concert with one of Parton’s most recognizable songs.

According to Rolling Stone, the country superstar delivered a powerful performance of the 1974 ballad before other musicians joined her as the evening came to an end. The song carried particular significance following Parton’s death on Tuesday, August 25.

Underwood has long admired the “Jolene” singer and previously performed “I Will Always Love You” during concerts and television appearances.

Following Parton’s death, she also spoke warmly about the singer’s kindness and influence on country music.

“There will never be anyone like Dolly,” Underwood said in remarks shared by her record label, according to Taste of Country.

Fittingly, Underwood saved the title song for last. Her “I Will Always Love You” brought the night full circle, closing the show with Parton’s most beloved ballad.

The Heartbreaking Story Behind ‘I Will Always Love You’

Parton originally wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a farewell to Porter Wagoner, the country entertainer who helped launch her career, per Taste of Country.

The two worked together on Wagoner’s television variety show and recorded numerous duets before Parton decided to pursue her solo career. Rather than expressing anger over their professional separation, the songwriter used the ballad to convey gratitude and affection.

According to Smooth Radio, the song appeared on her 1974 album “Jolene” and later became an international sensation when Whitney Houston recorded it for the 1992 movie “The Bodyguard.”

Its message of love and farewell made it a meaningful choice for Wednesday’s memorial concert.

Country Stars Come Together to Honor Dolly Parton

Several prominent country performers joined Underwood on the evening’s lineup.

Ella Langley delivered her interpretation of “Jolene,” while Zac Brown performed “Butterfly” alongside Parton’s prerecorded vocals. The concert also featured Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson, among others.

The performers celebrated different chapters of Parton’s remarkable career, revisiting the music that helped establish her as one of country music’s most influential figures.

Dolly Parton’s Legacy Continues Through Special Tribute

The concert also supported Parton’s longtime charitable work through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The literacy initiative provides free books to young children, reflecting the singer’s commitment to education.

The Country Music Association and Belmont University announced plans to donate the event’s proceeds to the organization.

Viewers who missed the live broadcast can stream the special on Hulu and Disney+ as of Thursday, October 22.