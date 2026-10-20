Demi Lovato Recalls Her First Meeting With Kelly Clarkson & Why She Wanted to Be Just Like Her

Demi Lovato has achieved incredible things in her career both as an actress and a singer. She began her career as a child star and successfully transitioned, becoming one of the most celebrated stars of her time. But one celebrity influenced her music more than many fans realize, and that person was Kelly Clarkson.

Demi Lovato Reflects on Meeting Kelly Clarkson

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Clarkson rose to fame on “American Idol” Season 1. She won the show in September 2002 and released the song, “A Moment Like This.” The song was beloved by many, but it inspired Lovato. In an appearance on “Street You Grew Up on with Kerry Washington” on October 14, Lovato reflected on her first meeting with Clarkson and how special it was.

“When Kelly Clarkson won American Idol, and she sang ‘A Moment Like This,’ that was a game-changer for me,” Lovato said. “That was the first time I really had an idol.” Watching Clarkson on television, Lovato recalled thinking, “I want to be her someday.”

When they finally met, it was everything Lovato had hoped it would be. “When I met her for the first time, I hugged her three times because I was just like, you don’t know what you mean to me and how you’ve shaped my career. I am who I am as a singer because of you,” she said.

Fans flooded the YouTube video of the interview with their thoughts. “I love this interview, it feels as though Kerry is genuinely interested in what Demi or her guests are saying… not just asking a question, barely listening to the response, and moving to the next question like most interviews do these days,” a comment reads.

“Demi is such a beautiful soul. Loved this interview,” another person shared.

A third comment reads, “She looks so good and happy. So glad she made it through and still with us. What a great interview, so down to earth.”

Demi Lovato’s Experience as a Judge on ‘The X Factor’

In 2014, Lovato visited the “American Idol” studios, The Hollywood Reporter shared. Her inclusion in the episode allowed her to see where her idol, Clarkson, once performed. Lovato was not a judge on the show, but she spent an episode sitting next to mentor Randy Jackson and used the platform to promote her Neon Lights tour. However, Lovato did serve as a judge on “The X Factor,” joining the show in 2012 for Season 2, and 2013 for Season 3.

In a 2012 interview with Parade, Lovato reflected on her experience on “The X Factor” and mentoring the Young Adults category. “Fun and exciting, but really stressful,” she said of being on the show. “I was surprised at how emotionally invested I became. It hurts to see them go, especially when I know their potential.”

Asked whether she felt intimidated as the youngest judge, Lovato replied, “Not at all. It’s an honor to sit next to them because they’re legends, but I’m a southern girl with a big mouth, and I speak my mind!”