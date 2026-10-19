Demi Lovato Says Husband, Jordan Lutes Brings ‘Peace’ into Her Life after Struggles

Demi Lovato married Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in May 2026. The couple met in 2022 when Lovato, 34, was writing music. The singer opened up about her mental health struggles throughout the years. She said in a new interview that working on herself led to happiness with her husband.

Demi Lovato Says It Took Therapy to Find Happiness with Jutes

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Lovato spoke to Kerry Washington’s podcast, “The Street You Grew Up On.” The host asked how the former Disney star seemed more at peace and to talk about her journey to find it.

“That’s a very accurate read. I’ve done a lot of work on myself. I’ve been through a lot, and I have put in those hours in therapy, and treatment, and you name it,” the “Sorry (Not Sorry)” singer said. “I’ve done a lot of soul searching. And I’ve found my partner, my husband.”

She explained why her journey before meeting him was important. “He’s brought so much joy into my life. I think that I wouldn’t have gotten to this place had I not put in the work first. I wouldn’t have been able to appreciate the gift of having the love of my life come into the picture had I still been wrapped up in some of the issues that I had had in the past,” Lovato explained.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in Barcelona, Spain. They posted pictures on Instagram enjoying the beach, going on a boat ride, and sightseeing.

Demi Lovato Released a Cookbook Focused on Intuitive Eating

Getty Demi Lovato attends the “One Plate At A Time” new cookbook discussion with Demi Lovato at The Novo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA

Lovato opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder in the past. This year, she released “One Plate at a Time,” with Evelyn Tribole, coauthor of “Intuitive Eating.” She explained that it’s part of her healing journey with Bon Appétit.

“For years, I avoided events that revolved around food, and I didn’t like to let people see me eat,” read her article. “Even eating with my peers was an obstacle for me when I was in treatment. I thought people were looking at what I was eating and judging it, and I felt self-conscious about being messy or using my hands. Sometimes I still struggle with those feelings.”

Intuitive Eating revolves around 10 principles. The method asks you to reject diet culture, honor your hunger and fullness, peacefully enjoy food, be kind to yourself, and more.

The “Camp Rock” star also told Washington about feeling insecure before her It’s Not That Deep Tour. Lovato said her struggle with food and body image happened after the birth of her little sister and not receiving the same amount of attention.

“I coped by binge eating and overeating,” she said on the podcast. “I would bake, you know, a pan full of cookies, and I would eat all of them in one sitting.”

Lovato said her healing journey isn’t finished. But her relationships and her relationship with her body have improved.