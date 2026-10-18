Gorgeous Supermodel, 61, Bravely Discusses Aging & Reveals She Was ‘Overlooked’ by Men

Paulina Porizkova has had an incredible career in the entertainment and fashion industries, and she is someone who is well-respected and well-liked. But she is also praised for her willingness to discuss sensitive topics like aging, and in her October 17 interview with People, she shed light on how she felt “overlooked” and “invisible” while trying to date later in life.

Paulina Porizkova Reveals She Felt ‘Invisible’

Porizkova found happiness with TV writer Jeff Greenstein, whom she met on the dating app, Raya. The pair married in July. However, before their relationship, the supermodel admits she had little success on the dating app. “I was on Raya for five years, and I got … I got maybe four hits. In five years!” she said. “Older women are (expletive) invisible on Raya.”

She continued, “If you want to find somebody, and you go out to events to meet people, if you are in your late 50s going out to parties, going to a bar, you’re going to totally get overlooked.”

“I know people don’t believe me. They’re like, ‘Oh, you’re Paulina Porizkova, how is that possible?’ Well, you should just shadow me at a party and see how guys my age will just walk away and follow the 30-year-old to buy her a drink instead,” she said. Porizkova told the publication she was around 58 when she felt this happen to her and that it came as a shock.

Getty Paulina Porizkova at the Michon Schur Fall 2007 fashion show

Porizkova and her ex-husband Ric Ocasek separated in 2017 after 28 years of marriage. He died unexpectedly in 2019, before they could officially divorce. He was 75 at the time of his death, and he had cut Porizkova out of his will before passing, Page Six reports. Around the time of Porizkova’s split, she believed she would easily date. “And then I was like, ‘Wait, but with who?’ Because when I was dating before I met my husband, I was an extremely popular date,” she said. “So going from being the hottest girl in town to being an invisible 58-year-old was really shocking.”

Although she did find an incredible man and is so happy now.

Paulina Porizkova on Aging Gracefully

Porizkova shared the realities of aging in an interview with New Beauty. She said that aging “sucks” and candidly admitted that “aging publicly” is a challenge for her. She then bravely opened up about why.

“It’s a full-time job — there’s a lot of maintenance required. You’re not quite sure what age you look, or you let yourself age, and then you have to battle with your ego: ‘OK, nobody’s looking at me. People are making fun of what I look like now.’ Or, ‘Hey, look at this beautiful woman who turned into this hideous old thing,’” she said.

She continued, “It makes me feel like I’m in between two worlds because I do want to be pretty and I don’t want to look old, and at the same time, I would like to be seen as pretty for who I am and not for fixing what looks old. I’m really insecure about it. It’s not like I’m going out there saying, ‘I’m going to age naturally and leave surgeries out of the picture, and fillers and Botox are out.’”