Jason Sudeikis Says ‘Flat-Out Communication’ Would’ve Changed Relationship With Ex Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis is reflecting on the end of his relationship with Olivia Wilde, and he’s pinpointing one of the things he wishes he did differently: talk more.

The “Ted Lasso” star, 51, opened up about the split on the “Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso” podcast, which aired on Oct. 18. When asked what he could have done differently, Sudeikis highlighted communication as one major aspect. “I think it’s just flat-out communication. I could have communicated better with how I felt, how things were making me feel [and] how things make me feel,” he said.

Sudeikis and Wilde, 42, were together between 2011 and 2020. They welcomed son Otis, now 12, and daughter Daisy, now 10. The pair still share custody of their two children. Wilde has recently spoken publicly about a new relationship with art dealer Caspar Jopling, whom she has been romantically linked with since September 2025. Their relationship was confirmed in early 2026.

Sudeikis Reflects on Healing

Sudeikis used a relatable analogy about bad grades to describe what it’s like to heal and learn from one’s own mistakes. He compared bottling up feelings to a child hiding a bad report card from their parents.

“I think, [it’s as] if my parents never see my bad grades, we never have to talk about my bad grades even though the grades still exist,” Sudeikis said. “If I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t talk about it, that doesn’t make it go away.”

He further called it “unfair” to expect someone to read others’ minds, whether it was a partner or a colleague. However, he acknowledged how hard it can be to not dwell on others’ mistakes, especially when healing from a breakup.

“All things must pass, and when they do, I think the responsible thing–at least what has felt responsible for me–is to just not dwell too much in other people’s folly. It’s not easy.”

A Long Road to Moving Forward

Sudeikis also used the “old equation of heartbreak” to describe what it has been like for him to move forward since the split, especially while navigating coparenting duties. “Heartbreak, or any variation of it, takes half as long as the process itself,” he said. “If it were a ten-year relationship, five years would be 2020.”

The wise words show that he is roughly at the end of the equation.

Getty Actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde attend Glamour Presents “These Girls” at Joe’s Pub on October 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for GLAMOUR)

Co-Parenting Remains the Priority

Both Sudeikis and Wilde have spoken positively of their relationship as they coparent their two children. Wilde said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in June that she values the time she has completely focused on her kids. She also said how much she valued being able to hand them off to “a very capable coparent.”

“I am really grateful for the opportunity to have this space when I am completely with my kids, completely engaged with them and they are the focus,” she said.

“It’s an interesting thing, like, once you are sharing custody with someone. It shifts the way you think about parenting. I really value the opportunity to be completely present with them and then to hand them to a very capable coparent, very present with them when he’s with them.”

Sudeikis didn’t hold back his praise for “The Invite” actress on his podcast appearance, either. He revealed he has become more empathetic of those in a similar situation. “Olivia loves what she does and is very, very good. And always has been,” Sudeikis said. “I’m thrilled for her, and I feel very fortunate doing what I’m supposed to be doing. Going through all that has allowed me to see when other folks are going through something similar.”