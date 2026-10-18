Hollywood mourns actress Georgina Cates (born Clare Woodgate), known for roles in “Clay Pigeons” and “An Awfully Big Adventure,” who has passed away. The Brooklyn Arts Council International Film & Video Festival winner, also considered a BBC star, was 51. Fans are now paying tribute to her legacy.

Andrew Marshall, who created BBC’s 2point4 Children, announced Cates’ passing on October 18. “I’m very sad to report, I have just discovered, that lovely and talented Claire Woodgate aka Georgina Cates, our 1st Jenny in 2p4 died last May. I have no other details than on IMDb. Sympathies to her family and children. If anyone has further details to share, please do,” he said on X.

It’s also worth noting that her daughter, Naiia, announced her passing in June with an Instagram post.

Getty Georgina Cates

Georgina Cates Leaves Behind a Brilliant Legacy

Getty Georgina Cates

Cates, who hailed from Colchester, Essex, England, began her acting career in the early 1990s, starring in two seasons of the BBC’s “2point4 Children.” The young actress appeared as Jenny for two seasons before leaving. After that, she was cast in “The Ruth Rendell Mysteries,” per IMDb

From there, she began pursuing more dramatic roles. Some of the most notable from this period of Cates’ career include “Casualty,” “The Bill,” and “An Exchange of Fire.” However, it wasn’t until 1995 that she appeared in what many call her breakout role in “An Awfully Big Adventure.”

Amid her success, Cates took a break from acting, beginning in the late 1990s. During this time, she also raised her twin boys with her then-husband, Skeet Ulrich. Unfortunately, she and Ulrich divorced in 2005. Two years later, she made her return to the screen in “Sinner.” Cates later appeared in “The Closer.”

Later in her career, she appeared in films such as “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,” “Emma,” “Everlasting,” and “Save Me from the Sound of the Siren.”

Tributes Are Pouting In

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Fans of Cates’ work are taking to social media to honor her legacy. One person said, “That’s so sad. I really thought she was great in An Awfully Big Adventure.” Another person wrote, “Sorry to hear that. I was lucky enough to see 2 Point 4 Children at a Studio Record at TVC. Superb Cast & Writing.”

Someone else said, “Very sad to hear. Me and one of my best friends had a huge crush on her in 2 Point 4 Children, and when we shared a house together after leaving school, we would set reminders for the repeats on UK Gold.” A different fan wrote about the actress, saying, “I am so sorry to hear of the sad passing of Clare Woodgate, who originated the role of Jenny Porter in the 2 Point 4 Children’s first two series before Claire Buckfield took over for series 3 until the show finished in 1999.”

Many other fans of her work highlighted her young age, with one person noting, “OMG. Only 51. That’s incredibly young. So sad.” A person with the same sentiment wrote, “That’s properly sad. Only 51. She was brilliant in the first couple of series of 2point4 Children. Rest in peace.”