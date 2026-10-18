Ellen DeGeneres & Quentin Tarantino Get Awkward On The Graham Norton Show

The Graham Norton Show of Friday, November 16, featured Ellen DeGeneres, Quentin Tarantino, Colin Farrell. The star-studded show ended up getting awkward, after the filmmaker addressed the comedian about her former chat show.

On the show, Ellen and Colin Farrell looked back on the many times the Irish actor had featured on her eponymous talk show, which led to the awkward moment. Tarantino was asked by Graham Norton whether he had featured on Ellen’s chat show, to which he responded with a firm “no.” He went on to call out DeGeneres for never inviting him on her popular chat show, while she blamed it all on her producers.

Ellen DeGeneres, Colin Farrell & Quentin Tarantino On The Graham Norton Show

Getty Graham Norton (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for The NTA’s)

After DeGeneres and fellow guest Colin Farrell reminisced on the many, many times that the Irish actor had appeared on DeGeneres’s eponymous talk show, Tarantino was asked by Norton if he’d ever made an appearance.

“I was never asked,” Tarantino said.

“I don’t know why that is,” DeGeneres quipped.

The filmmaker added that he “didn’t mean it like that” and how he’d “always been kind of hoping to be on your show.”

Ellen went on to suggest why this had happened, saying “there are producers that bring you people” when hosting her chat show. She added that she has no idea why Tarantino was reportedly never invited.

“Well, I’m so glad we’re meeting now,” DeGeneres added. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t have been.”

Jokingly, DeGeneres added: “Let’s look into this. Now I’m angry.”

A Similar Interaction With Ellen DeGeneres

Getty Dakota Johnson (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

Some fans of the show posted on X, saying that the interaction on Norton’s show was similar to another notorious encounter. That time it was between DeGeneres and actor Dakota Johnson in an episode of Ellen’s chat show that aired in November 2019.

During that episode, DeGeneres claimed she hadn’t been invited to Johnson’s recent birthday party. However, Johnson came back, saying, “that’s not the truth, Ellen.” It seemed that DeGeneres (or her producers) had possibly snubbed a received invitation.

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Toxic Work Environment On DeGeneres Show

That moment quickly went viral as an Internet meme, that came in the wake of allegations in 2020 that Ellen ran a “toxic work environment” on her show. This was also thought to be a pivotal moment in DeGeneres’ decline in her reputation. That show ended in 2022 after running for 19 seasons.

As reported by Buzzfeed back in 2021, following claims of workplace misconduct at the Ellen DeGeneres show, Warner Media ran an investigation into the allegations. Their investigation led to the removal of three of the show’s producers, while DeGeneres issued an apology to her former staff. At the time, Ellen expressed confusion over the whole story.

“I really didn’t understand it,” she told the Today show. “I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated. You know, people get picked on, but for four months straight for me. And then for me to read in the press about a ‘toxic work environment’? When all I’ve ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and what a happy place this is?”

Ellen’s Last Stand… Up

In 2024, DeGeneres announced that she planned to retire from the spotlight after the completion of what she dubbed her final stand-up tour, titled Ellen’s Last Stand… Up.

However, DeGeneres – who was unusually not promoting a project during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show – told the host that now she actually missed working in television, and would like to work in Britain, which she has called home since 2024.

“I’ve nothing really going on and I really miss being on TV,” she said. “I miss a lot about it – laughing with the writers and the audience. I think about doing stuff here.”

E! News quoted her as adding jokingly: “I think it is pretty easy to get on TV here – you have a pottery show, you have a sewing show, and you even have a show about people watching TV shows!”

DeGeneres and her wife, the former actor Portia de Rossi, decided to make their Cotswolds home their permanent base in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024.

“We got here the day before the election and woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in’,” she has said. “And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here’.”

Speaking to Richard Bacon earlier this year, Ellen described all the things that she and De Rossi love about living in the UK.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,” she said. “We’re just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture – everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life. It’s clean. Everything here is just better – the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here.”