Theo James Safe But ‘Shocked’ After Fight Breaks Out on Set of ‘The Gentlemen’

Guy Ritchie’s series, “The Gentlemen,” is already filming for Season 3, and the Netflix series has enjoyed immense popularity. The series stars Theo James as Eddie Horniman, Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass, and Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe, but on Friday, October 16, The Sun reported that a fight broke out on set.

A Fight Broke Out on Set of ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 3

The stars of the show are all safe, although they were shocked to see the fight break out while they were preparing to film a fishing scene at West Wycombe Park House in Buckinghamshire, England, for the upcoming season. A source told The Sun that’s when “all hell broke loose,” Page Six reports.

The source continued, “Two of the blokes who work on the production started going at it, and one of them ended up getting whacked in the face. Everyone was just standing there shocked because it all suddenly erupted out of nowhere.” The source revealed that one man sustained an injury to his lip before the fight was broken up.

The source also described James’ reaction specifically, saying he was “totally bemused” by the fight. “They are used to violent scenes, but it is all acting. No one had expected a bust-up before the cameras started rolling,” the source shared. The show has age restrictions because of its violence, gore, and strong language, but no one expected to see things like this play out in real life.

Theo James Reflects on His Role in ‘The Gentlemen’

“The Gentlemen” Season 1 began in 2024 and the synopsis for the series, per IMDb, reads: “When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it’s home to a huge weed empire, and its proprietors aren’t going anywhere.” James has spoken about the show’s success in a September 2026 appearance on the “Today” show. “I think there’s a bit of a fascination with the old empire that used to exist in Britain…there’s a kind of romance there, then at the same time there’s a skewering of the weird caste system that is still involved in Britain,” he said.

Of his character, James revealed in an August 2026 interview with GQ that he intended to play the character, “from a place of middle-class guilt” and believed Eddie would hate his inheritance: “‘Ah, this (expletive) place, it’s old and dusty and full of (expletives),’” he said. But Ritchie encouraged him to approach Eddie differently, the way he ultimately did. “Lineage is something you can’t really understand unless you have it, which I don’t,” he explained. “I think I underestimated that. The allure of it, the power of it, and the importance of it to people. Whether it’s right or wrong, that’s different, but how it affects a character is very distinctive.”

James’ co-star Kaya Scodelario also commented on who James is in the interview, saying, “He’s very sure of the man he is. That’s his biggest power. There are no airs and graces about Theo. He’s never performing for anyone else.”