‘Today’ Anchor Hoda Kotb Is All-Smiles in Sweet New Family Photo

“Today” anchor Hoda Kotb is having the time of her life this weekend as she enjoys quality time with her family.

Though her work schedule keeps her plenty busy, Hoda always manages to carve out time for the people she loves the most.

Hoda Kotb Gives Her Sister a Special Birthday Shout-Out

Hoda Kotb couldn’t wait to shower her older sister, Hala, with love and appreciation over her birthday weekend. The journalist is the middle child of her three siblings, with one younger brother, Adel.

“Happy birthday to the best sis ever!!! Love you Hala!!❤️❤️” the journalist posted on Instagram. Hoda attached a sweet family photo featuring her sister and her own daughters, Haley and Hope.

She also added a video of herself and Hala enjoying time on the water. The sisters wave enthusiastically at the camera, overjoyed to be in each other’s company. Fans loved seeing their close relationship.

“Sisters are the keepers of our memories. The keeper of our childhood,” one fan thoughtfully shared. Others wished Hala a wonderful birthday celebration as she spent quality time with loved ones.

“Sigh…this is how I would love to spend my 50s. Out there living life instead of work, clean/cook, sleep repeat. So happy for you ❤️” another fan chimed in.

Despite being close with her family, things weren’t always easy for a young Hoda Kotb.

“I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid,” the journalist remembered of her own childhood in 2024. “And I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria, I was in fourth grade, I was horrified. Like, we get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different, and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade.”

“It’s so funny because the stories I tell now as an adult, are the stories of how I endured or what I did to cope. Yet at the same time, as I’m preparing my kids, I feel like I’m trying to protect them from things that they should probably be into,” Hoda added.

Family Means Everything to the Journalist

While Hoda Kotb is an accomplished journalist, she also sincerely enjoys exploring motherhood. In September, Hoda sat down with actresses Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as they promoted “Practical Magic 2.”

The conversation turned to adoption, with all three women having adopted children. In fact, Sandra Bullock was the reason the journalist chose to adopt a child in the first place.

“I got home, I turned on the TV, and one of those shows had mentioned that Sandra Bullock had adopted a baby from New Orleans named Louis. She changed the course of my life,” the “Today” anchor shared.

Hoda Kotb adopted her older daughter, Haley, in 2017, followed by Hope, in 2019.

“I now have a nine-year-old and a seven-year-old solely because of that moment,” Hoda explained, moving the actress to tears.

The “Today” anchor adopted her daughters with her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman. Though they later split, they have an amicable co-parenting relationship.