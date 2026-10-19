Gypsy Rose Blanchard Involved in a Car Crash Weeks After Tragic Loss: Report

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was reportedly involved in a minor car crash just weeks after the death of her baby’s father, Ken Urker.

According to an October 18 report by TMZ, Blanchard, 35, was in a two-car collision in Terrebonne Parish on Saturday, October 17. Authorities were reportedly called to the scene.

Louisiana State Police confirmed to the outlet that the collision caused minor property damage, with no injuries reported.

What We Know About Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Recent Car Accident

TMZ reported that a Facebook user posted about the alleged crash, writing, “2026 is wild. Just got sideswiped by Gypsy Rose. FML.”

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, the collision occurred at an intersection in Houma, and Blanchard had valid car insurance at the time.

Separate sources told the outlet that the sun was in her eyes and played a role in the accident.

Authorities confirmed that no arrests were made.

The reported collision comes weeks after Blanchard’s partner, Ken Urker, died on October 1, his 34th birthday.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSD) told TMZ that they “responded to a residence in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”

Blanchard and Urker shared a daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, whom they welcomed in December 2024.

Gypsy Rose Speaks Out After Ken Urker’s Passing

Getty Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies”

Following Urker’s death, Blanchard broke her silence, saying she was in “disbelief” and had “screamed until my throat burns.”

“Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase,” Blanchard told PEOPLE on October 2.

She added that Urker faced intense scrutiny and online harassment during their relationship.

“Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure,” Blanchard continued.

“I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment.”

Blanchard added that she wants her daughter to know her father for who he was, not through online commentary.

“Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us,” she continued. “I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him.”